Celebrities React To Karl Lagerfeld’s Death

On Tuesday morning, Chanel creative director and fashion icon Karl Lagerfeld unfortunately passed away at age 85. A direct cause of death is not yet confirmed, but the designer had been admitted to the American Hospital outside of Paris just one day before, according to Bustle.

A spokesperson for Chanel released a statement Tuesday morning announcing Lagerfeld’s death, calling the man “an extraordinary individual” and “a prolific creative mind with endless imagination.”

Lagerfeld served as the creative director for Chanel Fashion House since 1983. He was also creative director for Italian fashion house Fendi as well as his own label.

During his time in the fashion industry, the ever-enthusiastic Lagerfeld made a lasting impact on the countless models and fellow designers that he worked with. Many stars are now taking to social media to pay tribute to Lagerfeld and thank him for his hard work.

Donatella Versace, sister to the late Versace founder Gianni Versace, shared a black-and-white photo of herself with Lagerfeld and commented on the loss.

“Karl, your genius touched the lives of so many, especially Gianni and I,” the designer wrote. “We will never forget your incredible talent and endless inspiration.”

British designer Victoria Beckham posted a black-and-white photo that portrayed Lagerfeld’s signature look: a high-starched collar, black sunglasses, and a white ponytail.

It was such a thrill and a pleasure to have met you, to have worked with you, and to have experienced the amazing times when you would photograph my girls for your beautiful campaigns. There will never be another like you, my dear friend. You will be truly missed @KarlLagerfeld pic.twitter.com/VBuFZU9BmL — Kris Jenner (@KrisJenner) February 19, 2019

“Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally,” she wrote with a red heart emoji, Entertainment Tonight reported.

In addition to designers, several supermodels who have worked closely with Lagerfeld took to social media to pay their respects. Bella Hadid, for example, shared several photos, including one of a young Lagerfeld, and penned a lengthy message about how lucky she had been to know him.

“His humor, wit, love and passion for fashion will live on forever. Thank you for the inspiration that you gave to this world and for all of the hearts that you touched in the process,” Hadid wrote, adding that she will miss his hugs.

Hadid’s sister, Gigi Hadid, wrote a similar message on Instagram Stories. Other celebrities who have reacted to Lagerfeld’s death include Kris Jenner, Antonio Banderas, Lindsay Lohan, Ryan Seacrest, Alexa Chung, and Diane Kruger. In a chilling revelation, Kruger even mentioned that she had just flown to Paris so her daughter could meet Lagerfeld, but she was too late.

Chanel’s CEO, Alain Wertheimer, expressed in his own statement of how Lagerfeld’s death is a great loss to the fashion industry.

“Today, not only have I lost a friend, but we have all lost an extraordinary creative mind to whom I gave carte blanche in the early 1980s to reinvent the brand,” he said.