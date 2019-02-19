Jennifer Lopez’s Ex Diddy Leaves Another Flirty Comment On Her Instagram

Here's what Diddy's telling his ex-girlfriend now.

Jennifer Lopez’s former boyfriend Sean “Diddy” Combs just can’t seem to stay away from her Instagram page right now. Shortly after the Inquisitr shared that the rapper liked and commented on a photo of the star flashing her abs in a sports bra last month, he’s returned to her page once again this week for another flirty display.

This time, Hollywood Life reports that Diddy gushed over Jennifer after she posted a video of herself performing as part of NBC’s Elvis All-Star Tribute – which also featured performances from stars including Blake Shelton, Carrie Underwood, and Shawn Mendes – on February 17 in a bedazzled skin-tight bodysuit that perfectly showcased her amazing curves.

And her sparkly outfit most definitely caught Diddy’s attention.

The rapper slid into the comments section of the star’s new Instagram video that encouraged fans to check out her performance and wrote, “You in dat zone. Keep killing dem.”

While the businessman’s comments seemed pretty innocent, it was actually his use of emojis which made his comment appear flirty for his former girlfriend. The star also added a black heart emoji to his remark, as well as three red hot fire emojis.

The latest message came just over two weeks after Diddy last showed off his affection for Lopez on the social media site in January.

After Jennifer proudly flaunted her toned abs in her sports bra in a photo shared on her account, her former boyfriend commented “OMG” and also added an emoji with two hearts for eyes.

JLo’s current boyfriend, Alex Rodriguez, then appeared to reply after seeing Diddy’s remark. The former baseball star also commented on the photo by writing, “Lucky Me.”

As fans will probably remember, Lopez and Diddy dated for around a year and a half and had a very high-profile romance in the late 1990s. They first got together back in 1999 but split in 2001.

Ethan Miller / Getty Images for Caesars Entertainment

But while the star’s already hinted twice this year that he’s still crushing on JLo a whopping 18 years after they called it quits, he admitted back in 2015 that they’ve actually kept in touch and are on friendly terms.

E! News reported that he told Power 105.1 FM radio show The Breakfast Club, “Me and Jennifer, we gotta, people gonna be friends, man, people gonna grow.

“Any of my exes, they smile and they’re happy to see me, you know what I’m saying, and that’s all that was about.”

He also gave A-Rod his stamp of approval shortly after Jennifer and the former MLB star went public with their romance two years ago.

The rapper called him a “great guy” while speaking to Extra.

But even if Diddy – who split with longtime girlfriend Cassie in 2018 – was looking for a reconciliation with his latest messages, Lopez has made it pretty clear that she’s very happy with her boyfriend right now.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, she’s often showing off her love for her man on social media and most recently shared a snap that showed her in bed with Alex on Valentine’s Day.