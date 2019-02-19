Janet Jackson To Be Inducted Into The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Next Month

2018 was a good year for Janet Jackson but 2019 is going to be even better. Despite reaching legendary status many years ago, the “Control” singer was just recently inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Other legends, including Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, Def Leppard, The Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies are also being inducted according to Time.

Janet Jackson was nominated in October 2018 and it was announced two months later, via social media, that she was a 2019 inductee. Since this announcement, Janet fans have been preparing for the big day to make Jackson a trending topic on social media. The “JanFam” has started a campaign called “#JanetJacksonRocks” which allows the fans to share how much the superstar means to them as well as posting memories they’ve shared along the way.

In 2018, Jackson released a new single titled “Made For Now,” which featured Latin artist Daddy Yankee. The music video has over 58 million views on her official YouTube account. The single charted on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and went to number one on the U.S. Dance Club Songs chart. She promoted the single by performing it on her “State Of The World” tour, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and at the 2018 MTV Europe Music Awards where she was honored the Global Icon award. Janet recorded a version of the song in Spanish to appeal to the Latin charts. That version of the single topped the Mexican airplay charts.

Last month, The Sun reported that Janet had signed up to perform at Glastonbury this summer. If true, this will be Jackson’s first performance in the U.K. since 2011. She played three shows at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London for her “Number Ones: Up Close & Personal” tour and left fans eagerly waiting for more since then. Glastonbury, so far, has announced Stormzy, Kylie Minogue, and Janelle Monae as confirmed acts.

Janet is the youngest child of the Jackson family and began her career with the variety television series The Jacksons in 1976. Since then, she has acted in other television shows and big screen movies like Poetic Justice and Nutty Professor II: The Klumps. With many chart accomplishments, her music career boasts the most consecutive top 10 entries on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 singles chart by a female artist with 18 according to Billboard.

The 34th annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will take place March 29 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.