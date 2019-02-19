Jennifer Lopez Flaunts Curves In Sports Bra & Tiny Shorts While Learning To Pole Dance

And Alex Rodriguez filmed the whole thing.

Jennifer Lopez takes the preparation for her roles very seriously, and she is currently working harder than usual at the gym for her part as an exotic dancer in the upcoming movie Hustlers.

On Monday, her beau Alex Rodriguez shared a video on his Instagram stories that showed JLo learning how to pole dance in a tiny outfit. The Latina beauty showcased her world-famous curves and super fit figure in a pair of black short-shorts and a matching black sports bra as she attempted some new moves under the supervision of her pole dancing teacher – all while wearing some vertiginous platform heels. In A-Rod’s clip, they appear to be inside a gym, most likely in Miami, and he is cheering Jennifer on while she learns the difficult new skill. At one point, he can even be heard giving his approval with a “wooo” sound as she managed to pull off a sensual swirl move around the pole.

The video started with the singer holding the pole with her right arm straight up before her trainer explains how to execute a swirl move from left to right. After attempting a couple of times, JLo then fully goes for it and manages to gather enough height so that she could then glide around the pole several times, a move that got the approval stamp not only from A-Rod but also from her teacher. After he cheered her on, Jennifer laughed as she made a sexy head dip in his direction before stepping off the dance platform.

The 49-year-old is already a gym rat as it is, but she’s now working extra hard to prepare for her upcoming role. She also had a weight lifting session with another personal trainer, as she posted on her Insta stories.

“Working on strength training for my new movie, Hustler,” she captioned a photo that showed her doing curl work in a sportswear outfit that showcased her age-defying physique.

Hustler, which is based on the New York Magazine article “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler, will be directed by Lorene Scafaria. The film’s story revolves around a group of former strip club workers who join forces to take advantage of their Wall Street clients when the global financial crisis hits, with JLo playing the mastermind of the group.

“The film is an empathetic look at women and men, our gender roles, what we’re valued for, what we’ve been told is our value in every movie, TV show, every corner of culture,” Scafaria revealed, according to Variety.