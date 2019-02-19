Jenelle Evans Quits, She Says ‘Teen Mom 2’ Season 9 Will Probably Be Her ‘Last Season’

Will she stick to the decision this time around?

Jenelle Evans may be ready to leave her lucrative role on Teen Mom 2.

During Monday’s night’s episode of the MTV reality series, Evans demanded her producers give her some respect before saying that Season 9 will “probably be [her] last season.”

According to a recap shared by Radar Online on February 19, Evans became irritated with producers during last week’s show after they aired a clip of a 911 call she made against her husband, David Eason, which featured the mother of three accusing Eason of assault.

While Evans later denied the encounter had occurred, her issues with MTV continued into this week’s episode when it was revealed that Eason, who was fired last February due to a homophobic rant on Twitter, has been making it extremely difficult for his wife to film.

“She said they don’t understand how stressful that is,” Evans’ mother, Barbara, explained.

Over the past several days, the stress has seemingly led to a split between Evans and Eason. As fans have likely seen, both parties have declared themselves “single” on social media and after sharing a photo with the caption “single af” days ago, Evans listed her relationship status on Facebook as “separated.”

Evans and Eason got married in September 2017 and share one child, two-year-old daughter Ensley Jolie Eason.

Once Evans ultimately returned to production, she told her producer she wanted some “f**king respect” and added that if she was to leave her role on Teen Mom 2, she would be fine. After all, she has other projects she’s working on.

“I realized I don’t need MTV, I need myself,” she said. “I’m the only one that’s important here. This show is not important. Everyone likes me, but they don’t like the Jenelle they see on TV that’s always mad, always angry and always yelling around kids. They don’t see the real me.”

Evans went on to say that she wasn’t happy with MTV’s decision to eliminate Eason from the series.

“I finally have someone that supports me and I can’t bring them? You guys shut me out from everything. Don’t talk to me. Stay the f**k away from me cause I’m done,” she concluded.

Evans has threatened to quit Teen Mom 2 in the past. As such, only time will tell if she is truly “done” with the show.

To see more of Evans and her family, don’t miss new episodes of Teen Mom 2 Season 9 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on MTV.