‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Wednesday: Sally Learns Of Wyatt’s Plans

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, February 20, reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) will be touched when she learns of her boyfriend’s plans. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) always goes the extra mile for Sally, but she will be surprised as to what he has planned for her. In the meantime, Justin Barber (Aaron D. Spears) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) will seize their chance to play cupid.

Sally Spectra Learns Of Wyatt Spencer’s Plans

Sally will learn just how much Wyatt is willing to put on the line for her sake. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Wyatt will ask his father to help Sally establish her fashion house again, as detailed by Inquisitr.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that on Wednesday, February 18, Sally will learn that Wyatt is putting his new job at risk for her benefit, per She Knows Soaps. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) made his son a once-in-a-lifetime offer and asked him to return to work at Spencer Publications. Wyatt did not immediately take the job offer and needed some time to think about it.

Wyatt will first discuss his counter-offer with Sally. It appears as if Wyatt wants Bill to pay retribution for everything that he took from Sally and give her back her company. He may even demand that Bill return the Spectra building to Sally. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers say that Bill will be taken aback when Wyatt issues him the ultimatum.

On the other hand, Bill has been proclaiming far and wide that he is a changed man. He now has the opportunity to prove that he is no longer the same Dollar Bill.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers also hint that although Sally will be touched by Wyatt’s counter-offer, she does not want to stand between him and his dad. She wants father and son to continue building on their relationship, and she wants Wyatt to return to Spencer Publications.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Wyatt stuns Bill with the theory Thorne has about Bill and Katie. pic.twitter.com/oCjp39G5kQ — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 18, 2019

Justin & Donna Play Cupid On Bold And The Beautiful

Justin and Donna, who were married at one stage, will secretly meet to discuss Bill and Katie (Heather Tom). The two are convinced that Bill and Katie could find love again if they were willing to leave the past behind.

Since Thorne has left, Katie and Bill could finally be a real family with Will (Finnegan George). Justin and Donna will scheme to ignite the passion between these two exes. But with Justin and Donna’s history, perhaps they will also get their own chance at love.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.