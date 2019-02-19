Victoria’s Secret’s Devon Windsor Shows Serious Skin In Strapless Animal-Print Bikini At The Beach

Devon put her model body on full-display in her cut-out bikini.

Devon Windsor was flaunting her insane model body during a trip to the beach in Miami, Florida, on February 18. Daily Mail shared candid new photos of the stunning Victoria’s Secret’s model revealing some serious skin as she walked along the sand in the sunshine state in a pretty unique strapless animal-print bikini.

The new swimwear snaps showed Devon – who’s appeared on the catwalk for the iconic annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show over the past few years – rocking her two-piece, which featured several cut-outs across the torso that were then linked together with neon pink and neon green rings.

Windsor also wore matching bottoms to complement the skimpy bandeau top while tying her signature blonde hair up into a bun on the top of her head. She also protected her eyes from the sun with a pair of dark square sunglasses and accessorized the fun animal-print bikini look with bracelets on both wrists.

Devon then showed off her bikini body on her Instagram account, giving fans a close-up look at her swimwear as she knelt on the sand with a drink in her hand. In the caption, she told her 1.6 million followers that she was soaking up some all-important Vitamin D during her sunny trip to Miami.

Daily Mail reported that Devon also gave fans a look at her bikini body via Instagram Stories, sharing several other photos that showed her laying on the sand by the ocean.

But this certainly isn’t the first time the star has treated fans to a risqué swimwear snap.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier this month, Windsor uploaded an NSFW photo for her Instagram followers that showed her ditching the bikini top while cuddling up to her fiancé, Johnny Dex.

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

The photo showed the couple – who got engaged in June 2018 – sharing a sweet cuddle as they posed together by the water. Devon had her back to the camera as she faced towards Johnny, who put his hands around her waist.

Back in 2016, Windsor revealed some of her secrets to getting in such amazing shape. She told the New Potato that she’s a big fan of Pilates and also gets her exercise in with a personal trainer to get her body so toned.

“I really love Pilates. It lengthens and strengthens without bulking the muscles,” she said. “I also have a personal trainer that I love because he pushes me to work harder even when I don’t want too!”

Devon also shared her big secrets to body confidence with the outlet.

“I think as long as you’re confident with your body and your size that’s all that matters. If you’re healthy and happy, it doesn’t matter what other people think,” Windsor – who’s no stranger to a bikini snap – said. “For myself, I just make sure to get enough sleep and take care of my skin. Also, hitting the gym doesn’t hurt!”