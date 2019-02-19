Oscars’ Twitter Teases Fans Ahead Of Hollywood’s Big Night

The 91st Annual Academy Awards will air on Sunday, February 24. Ahead of Hollywoods’s biggest and most glamorous night of the year, the Oscars’ official Twitter is on fire by teasing fans with what they can expect from the big show.

Just several hours ago, the Academy tweeted a photo of the show’s official set design, which is set up to look like the ebb and flow of life. Accompanying the photo, tweeted by David Korins the designer of the stage the world will be watching, a caption revealed that the set, glamorously decked out in Oscar gold, will depict a world of inclusion that departs from a world of “straight lines & square thinking.”

Just prior to that, the Academy also tweeted that Queen will rock the Oscars’ stage in a homage to the life and work of the band and lead singer Freddie Mercury, whose life and career was paid homage to in the nominated film Bohemian Rhapsody. It looks as if the band will be opening the show, as current lead singer Adam Lambert tweeted that the band will take the stage at 5 p.m. PST (8 p.m. EST), stating that “Queen and Adam Lambert will Rock You!”

I think we can all agree that the world is filled with TOO MANY straight lines & square thinking. For the #Oscars this year I have designed a world based on the idea of inclusion & warm welcoming shapes that stretch out & envelope not only the audience but everyone watching. pic.twitter.com/uStpUiDnFX — David Korins (@DavidKorins) February 18, 2019

The Academy continues to pull out its star power with the inclusion of Bette Midler singing the Oscar-nominated song from Mary Poppins Returns, “The Place Where Lost Things Go.”

So, (drum roll) Ladies and Gentlemen, I will be chanteusing (that's singing) on the Oscars on Feb 24…the nominated song from "Mary Poppins"…"The Place Where Lost Things Go" …so excited!! — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) February 17, 2019

The 91st Academy Awards show has been plagued with difficulties over the past several months. The show is going without a host for the first time since the 61st annual awards show in 1989.

That show was slammed by both fans and critics. The Wrap noted that producer Allan Carr turned the normally dignified and glamorous show into what appeared to be a show without guidance, using big names such as Demi Moore, Bruce Willis, Michael Caine, Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Melanie Griffith, Don Johnson, Bob Hope and Lucille Ball to be “Friends of Oscar” instead of hosts. He also kicked off the show with a disastrous opener starring Rob Lowe and Snow White, who helped guide viewers through a tour of Hollywood history. That show was considered the worst in Academy history.

The Academy’s official site also reported that the Emmy-winning Oscars All Access: Red Carpet Live, which gives fans “insider access to the biggest night in Hollywood,” will be streamed live on Twitter at 3:30 p.m. PST/6:30 p.m. EST for the first time. It will be hosted by Laura Marano, Louis Virtel, and Chris Connelly.

The 91st Annual Academy Awards will air beginning at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.