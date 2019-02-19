Meghan Markle Tries To Go Unnoticed Around NYC In Gray Cap Ahead Of Intimate Baby Shower

Meghan Markle landed in the United States last Friday on a secret trip to New York City for a baby shower thrown by her closest friends.

And on Monday night, the seven-months pregnant Duchess of Sussex tried to go unnoticed in the Big Apple as she covered up in a long black overcoat and a gray cap, which was pulled down over her long dark tresses that strategically covered the side of her face. She kept her head lowered while walking to her SUV and carrying another wide-brimmed black hat and a white bag, as her royal protection officer accompanied her every move.

But as reported by the Daily Mail, while Meghan may have gone out of her way to remain under the radar with her low-key outfit, the large diamond engagement ring on her wedding finger, which Prince Harry had made for her ahead of their 2017 engagement, was unmistakable.

The 37-year-old reportedly returned to New York City for a five-day trip during which she has spent time with her close girlfriends. And to celebrate the arrival of her first child this April, her pals made sure to put together a baby shower at a hotel on New York City’s Upper East Side. The main event, which is set to take place on Tuesday, was reportedly organized by one of her best friends, Jessica Mulroney, who also flew from her home in Toronto to the Big Apple late last week. The intimate baby shower is believed to involve 15 of Meghan’s closest friends.

alert alert alert Meghan Markle is walking around New York City wearing a hat AND carrying a hat pic.twitter.com/PLlkqDaXwn — Caity Weaver (@caityweaver) February 19, 2019

“The trip is a lovely chance to catch up with friends and spend time in a city she loves. This will be the last time a lot of them will see Meg until after the baby is born so it’s nice to share precious moments,” an insider told Harper’s Bazaar.

Meghan flew into the city last week, and her relaxed itinerary has consisted of some shopping as well as eating great food with her friends. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Meghan and a pal were spotted shopping at the baby store Bonpoint and dining on macaroons at Ladurée in Soho. Because the British royal family doesn’t usually host baby showers, as gift-filled parties are seen as highly inappropriate, Meghan’s event will likely be more of a chance for her to catch up with her girlfriends and celebrate her and Harry’s first child rather than an extravagant bash.

Meghan Markle makes secret trip to New York City as she prepares for baby: https://t.co/IwWnuqzzJ3 pic.twitter.com/DUVLt0gLDR — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) February 19, 2019

The duchess embarked on her non-so-secret-anymore trip on Friday after having spent a quiet Valentine’s Day with Prince Harry back in the U.K.