Blake Shelton Is ‘Grateful Every Day’ Since Divorcing Miranda Lambert, Claims ‘People’

A source claimed that Blake is happy he divorced Miranda and knows she brings nothing positive to his life.

Blake Shelton allegedly isn’t too fazed about ex-wife Miranda Lambert’s surprise marriage announcement and is “grateful every day” since filing for divorce from his fellow country star back in 2015. That’s according to a new report by People, as the outlet claimed this week that The Voice coach knows that his former wife doesn’t exactly bring anything great to his life.

A source close to the “I’ll Name The Dogs” singer, who’s happily been dating singer Gwen Stefani for more than three years after they met on the set of The Voice, alleged that he “put Miranda in his rear view mirror long ago” and moved on from their romance after first marrying in 2011 and divorcing four years later.

“Miranda brings nothing positive to his life,” the insider then added.

Not only that, but the Blake source also claimed that he’s been much happier every single day after he called it quits with Miranda more than three years ago.

“Their marriage ended and he moved on. Ever since, he is grateful every day,” they said.

The source spoke out about Lambert and Shelton’s lack of a relationship in the wake of their divorce shortly after the Inquisitr shared that the Pistol Annies singer shockingly announced in honor of Valentine’s Day last week that she’d married New York City cop Brendan Mcloughlin.

The twosome had never been photographed out publicly together before their nuptials and Lambert never even so much as alluded to their romance on social media.

According to People, the newlyweds actually only met a matter of weeks before their January wedding on November 2.

As for Blake, a source told the outlet this week that he’s still very much focused on his romance with Gwen after three years of dating.

“Blake is crazy about Gwen,” revealed the insider, who also added that “all he sees are hearts in his eyes every day.”

Shortly before the latest report, Us Weekly shared a similar story about the former couple which claimed Shelton allegedly had no idea about Lambert’s latest marriage and found out about their wedding the same way everyone else did.

“Blake was not given a heads-up and doesn’t know her new husband. Since they split, they have had almost zero contact,” said the outlet’s insider.

Shortly before Miranda took to social media to gush over her new love, as the Inquisitr reported, Blake took to Twitter to show off his sweet Valentine’s Day gift from his girlfriend.

Gwen did the same. The mom of three was showing off a stunning bouquet of flowers she received from her man for the romantic holiday on her Instagram page as well as posting more than one gushing Valentine’s message for Shelton online.