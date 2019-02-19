‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Liam Fights For His Marriage After Hope Announces Divorce

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) no longer wants to be married. The blonde, who had always wanted to be Mrs. Spencer, will announce that she wants to split from her husband. Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will be blindsided when Hope makes her intentions clear.

Hope will hint to Brooke that she wants things to change. She will then break the news to Liam next week, per She Knows Soaps. Liam will be shocked that Hope wants a divorce. He is still dealing with the death of his daughter and will be sent reeling when Hope delivers the news.

Hope wants out of her marriage, and who can blame her? She has always believed in the lofty ideals of marriage, but the reality of the institution is far from what she had imagined it would be. From the get-go, she had to share her husband’s time since he has a baby with Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). And although she encouraged him to spend time with Kelly (Zoe Pennington and Chloe Maria Teperman), she never saw herself as part of Liam’s family unit.

Hope lost her baby daughter Beth, which ultimately set the divorce in motion. Although Liam has tried to support her, she has pushed him away and tried to deal with her loss by herself. It has only been recently that Hope has been able to set aside her grief. She has said that when she spends time with baby Phoebe (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville), she finds some peace.

Hope believed that she and Liam would have their own family. Yet since Beth’s death, she has no desire to have any more children. The doctor, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang), and Liam have all tried to convince her otherwise, but Hope remains adamant that she is done with having children.

Part of the reason that she no longer cares to have another child is the fact that she lost a child years before she lost Beth. B&B fans will remember that she and Wyatt lost their son just before he was due to be born. Hope was inconsolable at the time and fled to Europe.

Likewise, it seems as if Hope wants to split from Liam for a number of reasons. Liam reminds her of what they have lost, and she would prefer to move on alone. Another reason is that Hope recently looked at the portrait of Steffy and Liam at the cliff house. Hope may believe that she is standing in the way of Liam and Steffy having a family together.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam will fight to save his marriage. He loves Hope and wants to stay married to her at all costs.

Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.