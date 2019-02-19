Camille Kostek, Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Puts On Extremely Busty Display As She Celebrates 27th Birthday

Camille Kostek is welcoming a new trip around the sun with arms open and a big smile on her face.

On Monday night, the former New England Patriots cheerleader took to Instagram to post a photo on her birthday eve as she geared up to celebrate her 27th birthday on February 19. Camille, who was born on the Aquarius-Pisces cusp, is definitely ready for the year ahead as she wrote in the caption, “26 you mighty fine, but 27 you about to be mine.” In her latest snap, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model can be seen wearing a black sleeveless top with a deep v-neckline that showcased her busty assets.

She also sports a Marc Jacobs shoulder bag, while her signature blonde locks are worn in a loose, slightly wavy style with a mid-part, and her makeup is kept to a minimum with the use of some mascara and a nude lip gloss shade. Camille put her best modelling skills to work as she posed effortlessly for the cameras in the daring outfit and smiled broadly, exuding the kind of energy that all of her fans have now grown accustomed to. And while she’s only posting this picture now, the sexy snap is actually from when she attended TAO Group’s Big Game Takeover event in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this month.

Camille definitely had a great year. Just yesterday, she shared photos of her new collaboration with Reebok, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. In her latest campaign, she shows women of all sizes how it is possible for them to feel comfortable and confident while working out. She joined forces with the sports brand to promote their new PureMove Bra, and the results of that photo shoot were stunning.

The blonde bombshell flaunted her world-famous curves in a white sports bra and black leggings combo, which she paired with matching white running shoes. She had her hair up in a messy ponytail and opted for a makeup-free look while parading her incredible dancer’s body around set and proving why her #NeverNotDancing hashtag has become so popular on social media.

“Whether there’s music, there’s not music, it’s an appropriate time to dance or not, I’m dancing. I like to bring energy into rooms and make dance an icebreaker.”

She also talked about the criticism she has faced due to her body type, saying: “It was really frustrating. I knew that if I was going to be a model, that it was going to be in the body type that I am. As an athlete, as a woman with hips and thighs and curves, that was me. Even at the times that I’ve pushed myself to exhausting limits to get myself at my lightest weight, I did not feel comfortable in that skin.”