‘B&B’ Recap For Monday, February 18: Zoe Visits Steffy, Thorne’s Exit Stuns Bill

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Monday, February 18 features Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) who was summoned to Dollar Bill’s (Don Diamont) office. Bill thanked him for coming so quickly, but Wyatt informed him that he would have stopped by anyway. He then told his dad that he had some news concerning Will (Finnegan George). Per She Knows Soaps, he told Bill that Thorne (Ingo Rademacher) had left Katie (Heather Tom).

Bill was stunned and wanted to know how Will and Katie were coping. Bold and the Beautiful recap, via Soap Central, states that Bill thought that Thorne and Katie would stay married for the long haul. Wyatt said that Will was fine, but Katie had not seen the annulment coming. Wyatt also told his father that Thorne believed that Katie was still in love with Bill. Bill said that they had come together for Will’s sake. Bill then told Wyatt that he had asked him to come over because he wanted to get his family back on track. He claimed that he needed Wyatt to help him do that.

Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) was adamant that Hope (Annika Noelle) should know Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) was raising the daughter she had given birth to. Reese (Wayne Brady) said that he and Flo could go to jail if Zoe tells them the truth. He opined that Hope would still be in the Phoebe’s (Isabelle De Armas and Redford Prindiville) life and Steffy will be a wonderful mother to the baby. Before leaving, Zoe said that she did not know if she could keep quiet about this.

Wyatt shares with Bill, and Katie shares with Brooke and Donna, the real reason that Thorne left town. WATCH FULL EPISODE: https://t.co/onZ8O2xxqY #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/m84hPesEO4 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 18, 2019

Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) returned to Reese’s apartment. She wanted to know if they could count on Zoe to remain silent and if she would be named as an accomplice. Reese felt that Zoe would not go to the cops, but there was a possibility that she would tell Hope.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Donna Logan (Jennifer Gareis) were shocked to see the annulment papers. Katie told them that she had no idea that Thorne had been unhappy. They hugged Katie and could not understand why he would leave her. Brooke felt that he could have sought help from a therapist, friends, and a support group in town. She did not understand why he had to leave Los Angeles in order to find closure. Katie admitted that Thorne also felt that she still had feelings for Bill.

Also at Forrester Creations, Zoe asked Xander Avant (Adain Bradley) to accompany her to Steffy’s house. She said that she had had a fight with her dad. She said that Reese had been very reckless and selfish.

At Steffy’s house, Hope was content just to feed Phoebe her bottle. She thanked Steffy for letting her help with the babies. She tried to explain to her that “She fits. Just like … Well, you know, when they’re this tiny they’re easy to hold.” She told Steffy that Phoebe gave her a sense of peace. Hope left for the office where she told her mother that Phoebe made all her pain go away.

The walls are closing in this week on #BoldandBeautiful. Don't miss it! pic.twitter.com/qQSf48pr18 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 17, 2019

Zoe and Xander arrived at the cliff house. Zoe told Steffy that she needed to speak to Steffy about Hope’s baby. Steffy was taken aback and said that Hope had just visited with the babies. She went on to say that Hope found comfort in Phoebe and that they had a connection. Zoe said that there was a reason it seemed as if Hope was holding her own daughter.

