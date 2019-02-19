Watch Olympique Lyonnais Vs FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Round Of 16

Five-time UEFA Champions League trophy winners FC Barcelona must travel to France to face a team that has never won the competition, Olympique Lyonnais, in a Round of 16 match.

Five-time UEFA Champions League champions FC Barcelona hope to begin their march toward a sixth title on Tuesday, when they face a French side that has never won the European title, the current third-place team in Ligue 1 Olympique Lyonnais, in the first leg of their knockout stage opener. But a potentially fatigued Barcelona defense could make life difficult for the visitors, according to Sports Keeda, as they face a three-pronged Lyon scoring attack of Dutch striker Memphis Depay, France’s Moussa Dembele, and Burkina Faso import Bertrand Traoré, a trio with 24 goals among them in all competitions. The first-leg match will live stream from France on Tuesday.

To find out how to watch a livestream of Tuesday’s Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first leg matchup, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 9 p.m. Central European Time at the 59,000-seat Groupama Stadium, better known as Parc Olympique Lyonnais, in Décines-Charpieu, Rhône, in France’s Lyon metropolis, on Tuesday, February 19. That start time will be the same in Spain, which lies in the same time zone.

In the United Kingdom, kickoff is set for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, fans can watch the game at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Les Gones vs. Blaugrana match starts at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, February 20.

As always, 32-year-old, 15-season veteran Gerard Pique will shoulder the defensive load for Barcelona. But the veteran Spanish international has cautioned his teammates, following last weekend’s narrow 1-0 win over Real Valladolid, following three straight drawn matches, that their current form may not be good enough to overcome the Lyon side.

“We were not the Barca we wanted to be. The result was good, the sensations were not,” Pique said, as quoted by the BBC. “If we don’t move the ball quickly, dominate the play and possession or create chances, we are a weaker team.”

The match marks first time since 2008 that the Champions League knockout phase matched up two teams without a loss in the tournament. That stat is somewhat deceptive, however, because while Barcelona got through its group stage with four wins against two draws, per Sky Sports, Olympique Lyonnais won only one group stage game, surviving the round on the strength of five drawn matches.

Gerard Pique (above) warns his Barcelona teammates that if they don’t step up their game, they will ‘suffer’ against Lyon. David Ramos / Getty Images

To watch the Olympique Lyonnais vs. FC Barcelona UEFA Champions League knockout phase match stream live online from the Lyon region, access the streaming video provided by Univision NOW, or download the Univision app to view the match on mobile devices. Univision NOW also streams live on the Roku set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Lyon vs. Barca showdown streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who prefer an English-language stream, live video will be provided by B/R Live, which offers the game on a pay-per-view basis, at a fee of $2.99.

The good news is, there is a way to watch the Champions League match stream live from France for free with no cable login or pay-per-view charge required by signing up for a trial subscription to an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day preview period at no initial charge. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week, fans can watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 battle stream live for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the livestream, while in France, RMC Sport will stream the Champions League knockout clash. In Spain, Movistar+ will stream the match live. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia livestream. In Canada, fans may watch the livestream with a subscription to DAZN. And in India, Sony LIV will stream the match live online.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed using the UEFA Champions League app. An extensive collection of live streaming sources around the globe is available on the LiveSoccerTV site.