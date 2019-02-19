Watch Liverpool FC Vs Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Round Of 16 Leg 1

Last year's UEFA Champions League runners-up, Liverpool FC, face two-time champions Bayern Munich in the opening match of the knockout stage for both teams.

The UEFA Champions League Round of 16 sees what is likely to prove one of the best matchups in the entire competition, when last year’s finalists Liverpool FC face the defending German champions Bayern Munich — with both teams already boasting five European cups in their trophy cases, as DW.com notes. But only one team will emerge from the two-legged tie with a chance at a sixth title in the first head-to-head meeting of the iconic clubs since 2001. The first leg of the elimination clash will live stream from Anfield on Tuesday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Liverpool FC vs. Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Round of 16 first-leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the iconic, 54,000-seat Anfield football ground, in Liverpool, England, on Tuesday, February 19.

Fans in Germany and the throughout Central Europe can catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. Central European Time. Back in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Reds vs. Die Roten (which also means “The Reds”) match kicks off at 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, February 20.

Something has got to give in the showdown, with Liverpool having been indomitable on their home ground in European matches, with 14 wins in their last 19 matches at Anfield without a defeat, according to the BBC. At the same time, Bayern Munich has recently established itself one of the top road teams in European competition, winning six of their last eight away with no losses. In addition, Bayern have reached at least the semifinals in seven of the nine most recent Champions League tournaments.

Liverpool’s German Manager Jurgen Klopp has a lengthy and fraught history with Bayern Munich. In seven seasons at the helm of Bayern’s chief Bundesliga rival Borussia Dortmund, Klopp guided his team to two titles — but lost out to Bayern in all but one of his other seasons in Dortmund. In fact, Bayern nearly hired Klopp 11 years ago, according to the Independent newspaper. But instead the Bavarian icons opted to hire German legend Jurgen Klinsmann as manager — only to fire Klinsmann after only nine months.

Robert Lewandowski leads Bayern Munich with 24 goals in all competitions. Alexander Hassenstein / Getty Images

To watch the first leg of the Liverpool FC vs. Bayern Munich UEFA Champions League Round of 16 showdown stream live online from Anfield, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Reds vs. Bayern match streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who cannot access Watch TNT, the game will also stream live via by B/R Live, which offers a live stream of the match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

But there is a way to watch the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 match stream live for free, with no cable login or pay-per-view charge required. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week, fans can watch Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 face-off live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while in Germany, Sky Go Deutschland will stream the Champions League knockout stage clash. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match.

In numerous African countries, the game will be streamed via the Super Sport network. Otherwise, an extensive list of live stream sources for Liverpool FC vs. Bayern Munich around the globe is available by visiting LiveSoccerTV.