The Kardashians Are Trademarking Their Children’s Names For Future Merchandise

The Kardashians have filed paperwork to trademark Chicago, Saint, North, True, and Stormi's names.

If there is one thing the Kardashian-Jenner family knows best, it’s how to market. The family empire has grown exponentially through their social media posts, in which they are paid to promote products. They market everything from vitamins and beauty products to weight loss supplements. Due to the enormous following each family member has, they can make thousands with one simple press of a button. As their extended family grows exponentially longer, the clan has officially filed paperwork to have their children’s names trademarked, according to Cosmopolitan.

Between Kardashian sisters Kim, Kourtney and Khloe, and their half siblings Kendall and Kylie, their brand has expanded to include a vast number of different products. They sell everything from clothing to shoes and makeup products, all under their infamous name. Because their names play such a major role in their marketing, it only makes sense to have their children’s names secured as well.

The sisters have opted for unique names for their children, not being afraid to step away from tradition. Kim Kardashian shares three children with rapper Kanye West, including North, Chicago, and Saint. She is seeking to have each of their names trademarked. Khloe Kardashian and NBA player Tristan Thompson recently welcomed their first child together, True, whose name will be trademarked. Perhaps the most business savvy of the group is Kylie Jenner, who welcomed Stormi Webster in February of 2018 with rapper Travis Scott. Jenner says she intentionally chose a name that is uncommon and hard to forget.

Some of the Kardashian-Jenner family have reportedly trademarked their kids' names https://t.co/kFUTPn45he — ET Canada (@ETCanada) February 18, 2019

“I really don’t know how we thought of Storm. Her dad [Travis Scott] insisted it was him, but I feel like it was me. And that kind of just stuck with us. And then I didn’t really like just Storm—I didn’t feel like that was her name. So then it became Stormi. And it just stuck.”

Jenner has already been using Stormi’s name to her advantage. She named a line of her beauty collection after her daughter’s weather-inspired name. When her daughter turned 1-year-old on February 1, Jenner threw her a massive birthday party all centered around her name. She called the party “Stormiworld,” which will also be trademarked. The title was inspired by her rapper father’s latest album, Astroworld.

By trademarking these unique names, the Kardashian-Jenner family will be able to prevent other retailers from placing a claim on them to sell their own merchandise. It’s yet to be announced whether older sister Kourtney will choose to have her own three children’s names trademarked as well.