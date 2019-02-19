‘The Young And The Restless’ Celebrates 40 Years Of Nikki Newman

Melody Thomas Scott marks an amazing The Young and the Restless milestone on Wednesday, February 20. The actress spent the last 40 years portraying Nikki Newman in Genoa City, and nobody does it like Nikki Newman. For four decades, she shocked, entertained, and stole the hearts from diehard fans of the sudser. In 1979, Scott took over the role of Nikki from Erica Hope, who portrayed the character in 1978.

The show tweeted out a fabulous video of clips from Scott’s years as Nikki. On Wednesday, the entire episode is devoted to all things Nikki, and fans cannot wait to see what’s in store. The Inquisitr reported that Scott revealed that the show will feature throwback clips that haven’t been seen since they originally aired. On Monday, The Talk celebrated Scott’s milestone with cake and reminiscing.

Viewers instantly responded to the sneak peek video of the anniversary episode.

One wrote, “Congrats on 40 years! I have watched Y&R since day one and remember when she first aired.”

“Loved this video with my favorite actress on the Y&R. You’ve got that right no one does it like Nikki, she is Awesome!” declared another.

Still, others reminisced about what they remember most about the Genoa City icon.

“When I started Y&R, Nikki was hooked on pills and hiding bottles in linen closets the size of a studio apt. I cannot imagine Genoa City without her. Love you, Melody! Congratulations!”

Nobody does it like Nikki Newman! Congratulations to @MelodyThomasSco on her 40th anniversary with The Young and the Restless. ???? Don’t miss her special tribute episode this Wednesday on #YR! pic.twitter.com/Hkyxi3AyU2 — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 19, 2019

While Nikki recently had a relapse which ended in her stumbling out into the middle of the road during a snowstorm, Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) hitting her in a car, and Nikki fighting for her life over Christmas, she is back on the wagon. Of course, right now, Nikki confessed to murdering J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) after she broke when they tried to accuse Victor (Eric Braeden) falsely. On Wednesday, Nikki will work to get her affairs in order because of the possibility she’ll spend years in prison over J.T. The clips will undoubtedly thrill fans as they take a trip down memory lane with the Newman matriarch.

Thank you to the wonderful ladies of @TheTalkCBS for the sweetest celebration for the one and only @MelodyThomasSco. How amazing is that cake?! ???????? #YR pic.twitter.com/inX1sRELgr — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) February 18, 2019

J.T.’s murder in self-defense isn’t Nikki’s first. She killed her abusive father, Nick Reed, in self-defense when in a drunken stupor, he attempted to rape her. Since then, Nikki’s been a model, a stripper, a cult member, a mother, a wife, and so much more. She managed to catch Victor Newman’s eye, and her life changed dramatically over the decades of their on-again/off-again relationship. They share Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Nick (Joshua Morrow), and Nikki is also mom to Dylan.

Nikki made her lasting mark on Genoa City, and things would never be the same without her.