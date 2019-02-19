‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Phyllis Cuts A Deal

The Young and the Restless recap for Monday, February 18 brings the fallout from Phyllis, Sharon, and Victoria’s arrests. While Sharon and Victoria keep their pact, Phyllis folds and makes a deal for herself. Meanwhile, Kyle saves Lola’s life, and Mia learns she pushed Lola instead of Abby while Jack and Kerry enjoy themselves.

Kyle (Michael Mealor) rescued Lola (Sasha Calle) from the pool and called 911. Later at the hospital, Arturo (Jason Canela) showed up and threatened Kyle and told him Lola better be okay. Nate (Brooks Darnell) wasn’t sure why Lola didn’t wake up. Abby (Melissa Ordway) arrived and said that police searched for evidence because they believe Lola was attacked. Arturo left a message for Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and then insinuated that Kyle is the one who hurt Lola.

Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) realized she lost her earring, and she didn’t misplace it at the club. Later, Abby showed up and shocked Mia since Mia had been searching for details about Abby’s demise. When Abby revealed that Lola had been attacked, Mia screamed “no.”

At the Club, Jack (Peter Bergman) and Kerry (Alice Hunter) enjoyed their suite. They toasted in bed and then discussed their previous ice skating outing, and Jack admitted he loved catching Kerry. They completed a couple’s quiz in a magazine Kerry had, and Jack relayed how he’d cried at Christmas over Dina (Marla Adams).

Finally, at the station, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Sharon (Sharon Case) posed for mug shots while Michael (Chrisitan LeBlanc) told Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) had been arrested. Michael wanted the whole truth, but Nikki insisted he had it. Michael said he had to keep Victor (Eric Braeden) from breaking his house arrest.

Elsewhere, Sharon accused Rey of manipulating her, and Rey said that he didn’t, but he had no idea what she’d done when he told Sharon he loved her. Later, Brittany (Lauren Woodland) found out the circumstances of Sharon’s confession, and she informed authorities that Sharon planned to recant. Meanwhile, Michael stood by as Victoria maintained her innocence, and later on Nikki stuck to her original confession story.

However, Phyllis immediately tried to cut a deal with Christine (Lauralee Bell). Inquisitr reported that Phyllis and Christine have a history, and Phyllis didn’t want to ask her for a favor, but in the end, Phyllis decided to save herself. Phyllis ultimately talked the Genoa City Police Department into giving her immunity in return for serving as the star witness in the trial against her three co-conspirators.