Erika Jayne Dishes On ‘Ebbs And Flows’ Of ‘RHOBH’ Season 9, Says She Supported ‘The Truth’

Erika Jayne is speaking out on the ongoing drama between herself and her co-stars, most of which is set to play out on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 in the coming months.

On February 18, the musician and cosmetics mogul spoke to Us Weekly magazine about the “ebbs and flows” that are to come.

“I think that sometimes, you’re really in the thick of it and sometimes you’re not in the thick of it,” Erika continued of the new season, which premiered last week. “This year I was a good friend to the women on the show and I support them and I support the truth.”

As fans saw in the trailer and on the debut episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Lisa Vanderpump has been accused of potentially planting a negative story with press in which Dorit Kemsley was accused of abandoning a dog she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs when she actually found a new home for the pet, which ultimately didn’t work out.

On last week’s show, Lisa was seen meeting with Dorit and making it overwhelmingly clear that she wasn’t upset at Dorit. Understandably, Dorit’s husband, PK, expressed his concern over why Lisa was making such a point to say that when nothing was their fault to begin with.

As for what Lisa had to say about the new season and all its drama, she told Us Weekly, “I think viewers will have to form their own opinions after watching.”

“I think this season will surprise people. Relationships are definitely tested and fans will be taken on a crazy ride,” she added.

Lisa and Erika haven’t been spotted together for the past several months due to the lingering tensions from the season, but soon, they will forced to attend the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 reunion special with one another, and the rest of the cast.

Last year, Lisa caused a stir with her co-stars when she shockingly refused to come out of her dressing room to shoot the group photo with the rest of the cast. At the time, Erika and Lisa Rinna appeared in an Instagram video in which they complained about Lisa’s diva behavior and told fans she would ultimately need to be edited into the photo.

To see more of Erika and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo.