Is Armie Hammer The New Front-runner For The Batman?

Armie Hammer is in final talks to step into the titular role of Matt Reeve’s The Batman, according to an exclusive report from Revenge of the Fans. The site claims it received the news from a source on Friday that they are at a stage where they are ironing out the details of his deal, and Hammer has all but signed on the dotted line. At the current time, these reports are not confirmed and no official announcement has been made.

This news comes less than a week after Ben Affleck confirmed his departure from the role on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “You know, I tried to direct a version, worked with a really good screenwriter, but just kinda couldn’t come up with a version, couldn’t crack it. So I thought it was, like, you know, time to let someone else take a shot at it and they got some really good people so I’m excited,” he said.

Affleck continued to look back on his tenure as Batman with a sense of humor, as he and Kimmel sent a defaced bat cape into the rafters of the Hollywood studio as tribute to his performance.

Hammer almost played the Caped Crusader in 2007 when George Miller cast him as Batman for Justice League: Mortal. The movie was ready to film in Australia, until the Writers Guild of America strike caused the project to fall apart.

Hammer first received attention for portraying the Winklevoss twins in David Fincher’s The Social Network. Since then, he has already appeared as the leading man in a number of big-budget blockbuster affairs, headlining Disney’s The Lone Ranger and starring with Henry Cavill in The Man From U.N.C.L.E.

Revenge of the Fans states that Hammer’s name floated around for some time as part of a list of potential actors that includes Ansel Elgort, Dylan O’Brien, Logan Lerman, Noah Centineo, Jack O’Connell, Richard Madden, Kit Harington, Nicholas Hoult, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

Finally, the site also presents the evidence that Hammer was the odds-on favorite for the role by bookmaker Boylesports as of two weeks ago.

Another name that has recently gained traction as a front-runner for The Batman is Robert Pattinson. According to the site, Pattinson is actually set to appear in the film as a villain.

However, Complexis reporting that Umberto Gonzalez of The Wrap is disputing the report, claiming that his sources told him the studio wants an actor younger than 32 years old, which is Hammer’s age.

Armie Hammer. Batman. Not true. — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) February 19, 2019

I just checked with the studio — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) February 19, 2019