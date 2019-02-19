Trisha Yearwood Gushes About Garth Brooks

Trisha Yearwood shares some of the secrets of her success regarding her marriage to Garth Brooks.

Fans of both Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks rarely see the couple apart, although the happy pair admits they aren’t always together. However, Trisha Yearwood admits that one of the secrets to their 13-year successful marriage is their ability to be together as much as possible.

“We do date nights, but, honestly, we are apart maybe five days a year. We really have made a conscious effort since getting married to not be apart, so we’ve toured together. If I’m doing something, he’ll be with me, even if you don’t see him, he’ll be in the hotel or around,” Yearwood said, according to Us Weekly.

Not only do the couple try to spend as much time together as possible, Yearwood also admits that Brooks is very romantic. In fact, her country music star husband tries to do something romantic for her nearly every day. Yearwood says she isn’t quite as romantic as Brooks, and feels like she cannot equal the loving, kind gestures he has given her over the years.

“He’s so much more thoughtful than me. He’s so much more romantic than me. He’s really amazing. I was thinking about this actually, because he’s just so good. I always feel like I fall short because he’s so good. I feel like I just need to say, ‘You know what? I’m never going to be that. I love you so much, but I’m never going to be as thoughtful as you, so we’re just going to have to deal with that,” Yearwood stated, according to Pop Culture.

Exclusive: Trisha Yearwood Talks Recording Frank Sinatra Classics, Upcoming Country Album https://t.co/Y9WqpfALcM pic.twitter.com/RVNm4biNNV — MusicRow Magazine (@MusicRow) February 18, 2019

While their marriage continues to go strong, both Yearwood and Brooks also have worked successfully on their careers. On February 13, Yearwood released her latest album, Let’s Be Frank. Yearwood’s new album covers several Frank Sinatra songs, but it also includes one new tune composed by both Yearwood and Brooks. The new song, “For the Last Time,” is a mutual project penned by the two. While Yearwood said it took a little time to talk Brooks into writing the song with her, Brooks, whose recognized writing style landed him in the Songwriters’ Hall of Fame, eventually capitulated.

“For the Last Time” became part of Yearwood’s Let’s Be Frank album once it was completed. The song itself sounds like a rendition of Yearwood and Brooks’ love story, and is meant to demonstrate her solid relationship with her husband. The song covers the concepts of both growing and forgiveness over a long-term relationship, two experiences both Brooks and Yearwood feel demonstrate their marriage.