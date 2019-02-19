‘Playboy’ Model Sara Underwood Poses Nude On Instagram

There are plenty of models who have managed to take their good looks and loveable personalities online, but former Playboy icon Sara Jean Underwood stands out from the rest of the pack. The American model and television host has accrued quite the following on Instagram, mostly as a result of the risque pictures and sexy snapshots she frequently posts.

It seems her fans and followers are enjoying Sara’s steady stream of photos — at the time of writing, the former Attack of the Show! host boasts over 9.2 million followers on the popular social media platform, with just shy of 2,100 posts under her belt. After some quick math, it can be concluded that Underwood has brought in just under 4,400 new followers with each Instagram post she shares.

While the platform doesn’t provide metrics for individual posts, we wouldn’t be surprised if Sara’s most recent Instagram pic ends up bringing in a sizable amount of new followers.

In her latest share, Sara can be seen enjoying a spa day at an undisclosed spa. It’s pretty difficult to pinpoint an exact location, although the model’s older posts do provide some hints. An Instagram share from February 17 is geotagged Rialto Beach, a public beachfront located along the Pacific Ocean in the state of Washington.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sara Underwood and her photographer boyfriend Jacob Witzling have been building cabins, as part of their ongoing Pacific Northwest Cabinland project. When all of these facts are considered, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Underwood’s spa snapshot was taken somewhere around Washington state.

In her sizzling snapshot, Underwood can be seen sitting in what looks like a ceramic or marble bathtub, which is completely surrounded by a moat of rocks. This particular spa is situated outdoors, as evidenced by the lush greenery and vegetation that hangs over the aforementioned bathtub.

While this photo was taken at a distance, Sara is still framed in the middle of the photo. The blonde bombshell appears completely nude, with only a towel head wrap keeping her signature tresses contained. While Underwood is not wearing any clothing, a graphic banner has been carefully Photoshopped in, covering the model’s nipples and partly occluding her breasts.

Sara has cheekily captioned the photo, making reference to the Free the Nipple campaign which was created in 2012. The movement focuses on topfreedom — a political and cultural movement which aims to change current legislation in an effort to allow women to be topless in public, bringing parity with current laws that allow men to appear bare-chested.