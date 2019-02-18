Demi Rose Flaunts Cleavage In Nude Bra On Instagram

Demi Rose Mawby knows how to keep her Instagram followers coming back. On Monday, the 23-year-old model took to the popular social media platform to share a sexy — and hilarious — shot of herself donning a bra while making a funny face.

In the photo in question, the London-based model is featured in a nude bra that puts her assets on full display. She is wearing a floral printed coverup around her body, which is semi closed around her stomach but open at the top, helping draw attention to her busty figure.

Demi Rose is wearing her brunette hair in a middle part and straightened as the strands cascade over her shoulders and onto her chest. The model is wearing a thick layer of eyeliner on both the top and bottom lids as well as a generous layer of mascara. She finished her makeup with nude lips and heavy bronzer on her cheeks and around her face.

The British beauty is facing the camera, but her eyes are halfway shut, as if she had blinked right when the camera shutter closed, giving her a funny facial expression. The model, of course, knows this and took the opportunity to invite her fans to caption the photo, making clear that she is particularly looking for jokes.

The snapshot, which Demi Rose shared with her impressive 8.5 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 49,000 likes and more than 700 comments in under an hour of being up — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform and fans of the sexy model took to the comments section to praise her enviable figure and to engage with her caption.

“When you finally get ready to go out and your friends cancel the plans,” one user captioned the shot.

“When the waiter gets you margarita order wrong and gives you sugar and salt,” another one chimed in.

As the Daily Mail pointed out, Demi Rose has done well in modeling, partly thanks to her social media presence and massive online following. However, as the publication noted, the model also aspires to get into acting, as she dreams of becoming a Bond Girl, she has previously declared. While she continues to live in Great Britain, she has previously addressed her plan to move to Los Angeles to pursue acting.

“Movies have always been a passion of mine since I went to stage school. But another ambition is to become a Bond Girl, as I love the style and glamour of those films,” she is quoted as saying in the report.