Abbie Cornish Announces Her Engagement

Abbie Cornish plans to tie the knot with champion MMA fighter Adel Altamimi.

On Valentine’s Day, Abbie Cornish announced on social media that she and her boyfriend, champion MMA fighter Adel Altamimi, are engaged. While her Valentine’s Day posts on social media surprised some, Cornish later followed up and confirmed the couple’s wedding plans just days later.

“‘A thing of beauty is a joy forever’ ~ John Keats. You’ve swept me off my feet my love. I have been waiting for you. The answer is yes!” Cornish stated on her Instagram while sharing a picture of her gorgeous engagement ring, according to Extra.

“And may God share this light and love with us forever in his arms. Blessed be this day with you. We’ll never forget this anniversary! ; ) Happy Valentine’s Day to my fiancé.”

Then on Friday, Cornish took to social media again, confirming the truth of the engagement.

“You are the man of my dreams @adelkyokushin. I’m so happy we found each other here on this earth. You make me so happy. I can’t wait to start a family with you my love,” Cornish posted on Instagram, according to Extra.

Cornish, who is a well-known actress from Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, had been previously linked to Ryan Phillipe. The two shared an on-again, off-again relationship for more than 10 years. Ryan Phillipe, known for his starring roles in films like Cruel Intentions, divorced Reese Witherspoon in 2006 and then later became romantically entangled with Cornish.

However, Cornish’s current relationship with Adel Altamimi has been far more successful, and Altamimi is no stranger to the world of Hollywood celebrities that Cornish also associates with. Altamimi is a longtime friend of Chris Pratt. Pratt and Altamimi work out at the same gym, and Pratt’s been vocal about his praise of Altamimi on social media. In fact, Pratt has often expressed his admiration for Altamimi’s skills on a variety of social media posts.

For instance, back in January, Pratt shared a picture of both himself and Altamimi after Altamimi’s Bellator victory.

“So proud of my brother on his amazing win tonight. Made a major splash at his @bellatormma debut. As he will tell you, God is good!!!” Pratt stated on Instagram, according to People.

Throughout their relationship, Cornish has been very public on her social media about her love for Altamimi. Cornish’s followers were often inundated by pictures of Altamimi shared by Cornish that included sweet compliments to her loving boyfriend.

Altamimi has certainly had an interesting life. He hails from Baghdad, Iraq and previously drove convoys for the Marines until he was captured by Al-Qaeda. The Marines rescued him, and after he returned to the United States, he pursued his career in the MMA.