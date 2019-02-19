Joanna Gaines Reveals That She Was Pregnant During Magazine Cover Shoot

During a moment of 'authenticity' Joanna Gaines tells about her hidden baby bump and the fake rain in a recent photo shoot for the Magnolia spring magazine.

During a behind the scenes look at the changing of the seasonal decorations at the Magnolia store, Joanna Gaines reveals an interesting tidbit about a cover shoot last year. According to People, not only was it not truly raining in the picture, but she was pregnant with baby Crew at the time.

Gaines’ pregnancy came as shock not just to fans, but to Joanna and her husband Chip as well. At the age of forty and having had her last child eight years ago, a new baby was likely to present new challenges.

“I have always really enjoyed being pregnant – I tend to feel my best during those nine months. This time I felt a little more worn out than usual,” she said speaking about her pregnancy with Crew.

She also found the concept of geriatric pregnancy to be very funny until she realized that it was an accurate term for a pregnancy at her age.

On the upside she revealed that raising her other children gave her the confidence and experience to become a mother to a baby again.

“I don’t know if it’s because i’m a little older, but this time around I am more comfortable in my own skin, sure that I can do this. Confident that I was made for this very thing in this very season.”

Perhaps this is what inspired the theme of “pursuing authenticity,” that Magnolia unveiled for spring. In a humorous twist of irony Gaines reveals that the cover shoot itself had a few secrets she’s been wanting to share with others, such as fake rain, a hidden baby bump, and “feeling super nauseous,” that day.

She tells that the planned rainy day photo shoot faced an unexpected obstacle when the rain ceased right when they started the shoot.

“I had friends throwing bottled water. They were squirting bottled water at me,” she said about the photo shoot.

In the video Gaines also revealed that she was pregnant with Crew and used the rain coat to hide the baby bump. She also had to put on her best face as she was dealing with illnesses from her pregnancy.

It’s been a struggle for Gaines to feel like she’s being authentic when so much of running a business and presenting it and her family on social media requires numerous filters, touch ups, staged photos, and other tricks to appear at their best. The magazine cover being the example she points to.

Yet she strives to be her real self whenever possible, giving behind the scenes glimpses into her and her families’ lives through sincere videos, telling interviews like the one Inquisitr touched upon last week, and photos that provide glimpses of her real life. A life that seems to be thriving as it enters a new season.