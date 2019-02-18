Emily Ratajkowski Shows Off Her Enviable Figure In High-Waisted Underwear On Instagram

Emily Ratajkowski has been busy running her growing swimwear brand, Inamorata, which now includes bodywear. Over the weekend, the model and actress took to the brand’s Instagram page to share a photo of herself donning a pair of underwear from the line, which puts her killer body on display.

In the photo in question, the 27-year-old model is featured in front of a newsstand as she rocks a pair of black underwear that sits high on her hips, helping accentuate her curvy figure, particularly her killer abs and strong thighs. She paired her Kent bottoms with a straight-cut bra with straps that go over Ratajkowski’s shoulders. According to the caption, Ratajkowski’s top is named Rivington.

The Gone Girl actress is posing in front of a stand that includes a wall of candy above the stack of newspapers. She is holding a paper as she sits on the stand while looking intently at the camera with her lips parted in a seductive way. On her feet, the model is wearing white sneakers with details in orange and blue, completing her sultry look.

Ratajkowski is wearing her hair in a middle part and down, which falls onto her chest and back and partially covers her face. She is wearing nude lipstick and just a little makeup on her eyes, drawing the focus of the photo to her body and outfit.

The snapshot, which Inamorata shared with its impressive 359,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 26,500 likes and more than 60 comments. While the designer often features other models in the page to promote her swimwear line, and most recently underwear line, those who feature Ratajkowski are the ones who draw the most likes and comments.

Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to praise her good looks and also to share their opinion about what she is wearing.

“The lighting is incredible in all of these,” one user noted.

“Great photo,” another one chimed in.

As Yahoo! has pointed out, Inamorata’s new collection includes nearly 50 pieces covering underwear, tops, and bodysuits. The line has a minimalist, 1990s-feel to it that includes lacy triangle bras, basic crop tops, as cotton underwear and shorts designed for sleeping, working out, or simply lounging around in, the report continued.

“A little over a year of @inamoratawoman and I’m so thrilled to finally share what I’ve been working on for you guys. Introducing BODY, a category that is so much more than lingerie. I hope you guys love it as much as I do. Shop now. Link in bio,” she wrote on Instagram on February 6, when she announced Inamorata Body.