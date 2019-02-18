‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Anne De Paula Busts Out Of Plunging Top In Latest Instagram Post

After sharing her first official Instagram photos with beau Joel Embiid, Anne De Paula took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself donning a plunging top that leaves little to the imagination.

In the photo in question, the 23-year-old Brazilian stunner is featured in a long-sleeved satin shirt with a plunging neckline that puts her busty figure on full display. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is seated in a chair while the camera captures her from above, further accentuating her cleavage. Her gold shirt has intricate designs of birds printed on it, a top she paired with a white pair of pants that has the same Asian-inspired bird printed on its side. According to the post’s tag and caption, De Paula’s outfit is courtesy of the brand Darya Batok.

In the snap, De Paula is posing with her legs crossed as she grabs onto the arms of the chair, in a way that showcases her torso and voluptuous physique. She is wearing her brunette hair swept to the side and down in loose waves that fall onto her shoulder and chest. She is wearing a cherry-colored stain on her lips and gold-orange eyeshadow and bronzer on her cheeks, colors that complement the palette of her clothing.

The post’s geotag suggests the model is in Charlotte, though the reason for the trip to North Carolina remained unspecified in the photo. The snapshot, which De Paula shared with her 194,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 6,200 likes and more than 70 comments in a little over an hour since she posted it — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform took to the comments section to share their admiration for the model and praise her good looks.

“Enjoy your week sweet girl, you’re so stunning with this,” one user wrote.

“I love getting notifications for when you post photos,” another one shared.

As Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition noted, the model recently returned from Kenya where she worked on her third shoot for the magazine. As the report pointed out, De Paula was the winner of its 2017 Model Search, earning her a much-coveted spot in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017’s rookie class.

“It’s something I really wanted when I started modeling. It’s amazing to finally say I’m able to be an ‘SI’ model,” she told the magazine last year.