‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 11 Preview: Alpha Wants Her Daughter Back

The Kingdom also runs into some trouble during a supply run.

Episode 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead saw the tragic backstory of Whisperers member, Lydia (Cassady McClincy), revealed. Through interrogation and a compassionate Henry (Matt Lintz), it was revealed that Lydia’s mother, Alpha (Samantha Morton) is abusive towards her family. Now, in Episode 11, it appears Alpha is determined to get her daughter back — at any cost.

AMC lists the following synopsis for Episode 11 (titled “Bounty”).

“The savage group led by Alpha confronts the Hilltop in a harrowing attempt to retrieve her daughter. A supply run for the Kingdom turns into a dangerous quest.”

As AMC points out, this group who also appears in the comic book series on which the TV series is based on, are a “savage” group. This will be explored further in the upcoming episode of The Walking Dead.

In addition, Episode 11 will also look at a group that viewers haven’t seen for a while, the Kingdom. However, things look grim as a supply run becomes a “dangerous quest.” However, it is unclear yet whether the Kingdom have just had a run-in with the Whisperers or not.

A new trailer has also been released for Episode 11 of The Walking Dead Season 9. The clip expands on the “harrowing” confrontation between Alpha and members of the Hilltop community, who currently have Lydia.

Initially, when Alpha arrives at Hilltop, she lays down her group’s stance and it appears they might be a reasonable group for Hilltop to deal with, even though they caused the death of Jesus (Tom Payne) in the mid-season finale of The Walking Dead Season 9.

“Your people crossed into our land,” Alpha says to Tara’s group at Hilltop in the Episode 11 preview.

“There will be no conflict. Your people killed our people. There will be no conflict.”

It appears that this confrontation could actually end smoothly and no one will be hurt. However, Alpha then continues on, blowing any hope of a peaceful outcome out of the water.

“I’m done talking. Bring me my daughter or there will be conflict.”

And, as Samantha Morton pointed out during her interview with Entertainment Weekly, “You’d stand in front of a bus to protect your child.”

“You’d do anything, and I think that what she realizes about herself is her ultimate confidence in survival and what she’s willing to do,” Morton continued.

You can view the clip for Episode 11 of The Walking Dead Season 9 below.

Some new images or Episode 11 of The Walking Dead Season 9 have also been released according to Skybound. Some of these images reveal the supply run for the Kingdom that is mentioned in the Episode 11 synopsis.

You can view the Episode 11 images in the gallery below.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC with Episode 11 of Season 9 on Wednesday, February 24, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.