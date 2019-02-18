‘RHOBH’ Star Dorit Kemsley Admits She ‘Never’ Anticipated The End Of Her Friendship With Lisa Vanderpump

Dorit Kemsley says her co-stars stood up for the truth amid their feud.

Dorit Kemsley and Lisa Vanderpump have been at odds with one another for the past several months and recently, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and clothing designer spoke to Us Weekly about their feud.

During an interview with the magazine on February 18, Kemsley said that after a years-long friendship with Vanderpump, she simply “never” thought they would have such a major falling out. She also acknowledged she felt betrayed by the restaurateur.

“Lisa and I have been friends for a while, and we go into the season that way,” she explained. “And there’s a few things that I’m enlightened to and things have a way of twisting and turning,” she added.

As fans learned during the premiere episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kemsley was forced to give up a dog named Lucy who she adopted from Vanderpump Dogs because the animal wouldn’t quit bitting her two kids, including her 4-year-old son, Jagger, and her 2-year-old daughter, Phoenix.

Although Kemsley could have returned the animal to the rescue center, she instead found a new home for the animal that she believed would be a good situation for Lucy. Unfortunately, the woman decided she didn’t want the animal either and ultimately returned Lucy to a shelter where she was chipped and returned to Vanderpump Dogs.

After Kemsley was accused of abandoning the animal, her kids reportedly received death threats.

While the issue at hand appeared to be between Kemsley and Vanderpump at first, the entire cast is now estranged from Vanderpump and during her Us Weekly magazine interview, Kemsley hinted that the reason behind the cast feud was the cast’s decision to take a stand against Vanderpump.

“I think you need to wait and see,” Kemsley said.

“I think that it’s not necessarily about [who had] my back. It’s about those that believed what was happening is happening and standing up for the truth.”

If Vanderpump did truly leak a negative story about Kemsley and her dog to the press, which she’s denied, it wouldn’t make much sense to many viewers. After all, Kemsley has never done anything vicious to Vanderpump and she and her husband were actually brought to the show as friends of Vanderpump and her husband years ago during Season 7.

To see more of Kemsley and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.