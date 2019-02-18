Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Planning Big Engagement Party According To ‘People’

While they may not have set a wedding date just yet, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are planning to celebrate their engagement in an epic way.

A source close to the couple tells People that Katy and Orlando are enjoying their engagement and basking in the excitement over this next chapter in their lives. The pair have not yet discussed further details like when or where they will get married, but they do have plans to celebrate with family and friends.

“They haven’t shared any wedding details yet. They are planning a big engagement party for all of their friends,” the insider revealed. “It will be very special. They are both so happy and excited to be engaged.”

The source goes on to share that Katy was very surprised by the engagement and she was “shaking with excitement” when Bloom popped the question. And in true gentleman fashion, the actor did ask Perry’s dad for her permission to marry his daughter prior to getting down on one knee.

“Katy’s family knew he was proposing. He talked to her parents about it before.”

Following her split from husband Russell Brand in 2011, the singer was in a very bad place, according to another source. However, in her relationship with Orlando, she put in the work to make their relationship really strong, even flying all over the world to make sure they got to spend a lot of time together.

And an insider shares that Katy and Orlando have been talking about making things official for a long time now, especially after they reconciled and got back together. So, it doesn’t come as a total shock that the pair did in fact take the next step in their relationship. Now everything is going well for the pair and the same source couldn’t help but gush over what a great couple Perry and Bloom make.

“They are such a great couple. They really took their time to figure out if they could work as a couple. They really wanted to from the beginning, but things are not always easy. They are both proud of how far they have come. Everyone is super excited about the engagement.”

As the Inquisitr shared last week, Katy was the first one to confirm that she and Bloom were engaged on Friday morning. The day before, on Valentine’s Day, Orlando popped the question, and judging by her post, Katy couldn’t be any happier. The 34-year-old shared a series of posts confirming the engagement, including one where she was smiling through tears and showing off her sparkler. “Full bloom,” she wrote in the caption.

How sweet!