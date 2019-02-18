Julianne Hough Shows Of Bikini-Ready Bod In Skimpy Blue Swimwear

Actress and dancer Julianne Hough has been taking some time off from work to relax on the beach in Hawaii. The star has been sharing plenty of photos to her Instagram account of the sun-soaked vacation, flaunting her toned body as she takes to the sea daily.

The latest images are a series of photos from the beach, with Hough wearing nothing but a tight-fitting skimpy blue bikini and a pair of dark sunglasses as she appears to dance and revel in her holiday time. The photos, shared to her Instagram account, give fans a glimpse of her very toned body.

The top half of her bikini also appeared to have a slight push-up effect on her bust in some of the photos, while the bottom hugged her hips and looked to blend seamlessly with her flat stomach.

In the four images, she dances and poses for the camera with a delighted grin on her face as she shakes her short blonde bob out of her face. The background shows the waves crashing onto the shoreline and tropical trees swaying in the breeze. Other holidaymakers can be seen in the distance.

The series of images follows earlier photos in which the Dancing With The Stars alum could be seen wearing what appears to be the same bikini as she lay flat on a bodyboard in the waves. Another pair of photos showed her, husband Brooks Laich, and a group of friends all posing together on their body boards in the water.

The dancer’s vacation posts also include an amazing video of a whale shark up close while the group was snorkeling, as well as plenty of other beach shots where she can be seen showing off her swimwear collection while she dances and poses with friends. Others who have joined Hough and Laich on vacation include the likes of actor Donald Glover, and bloggers Jess and Garrett Gee.

Hough was just recently announced as one of the new judges for the popular talent competition America’s Got Talent, alongside fellow newbie Gabrielle Union. The two are replacing model Heidi Klum and singer Mel B.

At the moment only online auditions are open to hopefuls planning to get onto the show, with the open call auditions have already taken place at the end of 2018. Per the America’s Got Talent website, online auditions are only open for another two weeks, with the deadline of March 4 looming.