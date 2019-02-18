Danny Gokey Is Expecting His Fourth Child

Gokey and his wife share cute pictures of their children on social media while announcing the news.

Back in 2012, Danny Gokey married his wife Leyicet. Since then, the two have grown their family and shared plenty of adorable pictures on their social media of their cute children. When the two first wed, they shared their job publicly, and they have continued to keep their fans updated about their happy relationship.

“We are so thankful to have found each other and now to be able to spend the rest of our lives together,” the couple said after their marriage, according to People.

Gokey attracted a lot of attention back in 2009 when he was a contestant on the eighth season of American Idol. He earned a spot as the third-place finalist, and since then, his fame in the Christian music industry has grown.

Over the weekend, Gokey and his wife Leyicet announced that they are pregnant with another baby, which will be their fourth child together. Gokey shared the exciting news on his Instagram, posting a very cute picture of his three other children. The picture features their eldest son, 6-year-old Daniel Emanuel, sharing ultrasound pictures of his latest sibling. Daniel Emanuel is also surrounded by his younger siblings, 4-year-old Victoria Isabella and 17-month-old Gabriel Daniel, in the photo. All three of Gokey’s children are beaming with pride and excitement in the snapshot.

“It’s official!! Baby Gokey #4 is coming this August!!!” Gokey stated below the Instagram picture, according to People.

However, the 38-year-old Gokey wasn’t the only family member announcing the happy news over the weekend. His wife, Leyicet, also shared the pregnancy to the world on social media. Like Gokey, she also posted a picture of the couple’s three children, Daniel, Victoria, and Gabriel. In her picture, both Daniel and Victoria are smiling, but the couple’s youngest child, Gabriel, doesn’t look quite as excited.

“[Two] of the 3 are excited lol baby is due in August~! So excited! I know I’ve told half the world but I forgot to announce it here!” Leyicet wrote at the bottom of her social media post, according to UPI.

Gokey’s happy marital situation followed a personal tragedy. In 2008, his first wife, Sophia, passed away while having surgery for congenital heart disease. While Gokey struggled alone after Sophia’s death, he eventually met Leyicet, and the two have been happily married since.

Gokey, however, has never forgotten about Sophia. Following her passing, Gokey founded Sophia’s Heart Foundation to honor her. Losing Sophia has made Gokey extremely appreciative of finding Leyicet and a second chance at love.

“This is a chapter of my life I didn’t know I was going to walk into,” Gokey said, according to People.