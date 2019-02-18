Dua Lipa Meets Waxwork Of Herself At Madame Tussauds

Dua Lipa is already having a busy 2019. Not only is she coming face to face with big awards, but she also received her very own waxwork! The British singer won big at the Grammy Awards this year, winning both awards she was nominated for. The first was for Best Dance Recording for “Electricity,” her collaboration with duo Silk City, which consists of Diplo and Mark Ronson, as well as Best New Artist, an award Bebe Rexha and Jorja Smith were also nominated for.

The “New Rules” hitmaker recently unveiled her own waxwork at Madame Tussauds in London in front of fans at a special launch on Friday. The waxwork is featured in the Glow Room and features the iconic outfit Dua wore for her Glastonbury 2017 performance, according to Metro.

“I’ve been to Madame Tussauds a few times when I was younger and I took my family when they’ve come down from Kosovo and Holland and it’s always been a really fun experience,” she said at the launch.

“It blows my mind. It’s pretty crazy to see it come to life. I’m hoping I can take it home with me.”

Last year Dua was the most nominated artist at the BRIT Awards with five nominations. She picked up the award for British Breakthrough Act, which was voted for by the public, and British Female Solo Artist. This year she has received four more nominations and will perform again, but this time with Calvin Harris, who will also be joined by Sam Smith and Rag’n’Bone Man.

Dua’s Instagram post from the launch of her waxwork has accumulated over 5,000 comments and over 1.7 million likes. The “Be The One” singer boasts 26.4 million followers and updates her account frequently for her die-hard fans she calls “loves.” The waxwork is now open for the public to see and can be found in the Glow Room. The exhibit allows fans to pose with the waxwork as 10 cameras fire to create a 3D animated image that can be emailed to you straight away for your own social media pages.

Dua Lipa’s self-titled debut album has gone on to achieve five hit singles, platinum certifications in multiple countries around the world — including the U.K., New Zealand, and Canada — and also earned an Album Of The Year nomination at the 2018 BRIT Awards. Lipa’s latest single, “Swan Song,” is taken from the film Alita: Battle Angel, which came out at earlier this year.