‘Star Wars: Episode IX’ Title Reveal Date Might Have Been Leaked

The release date for Star Wars: Episode IX is set on December 20. Fans of the popular Sci-Fi franchise have been eagerly awaiting its release since The Last Jedi hit theaters in December 2017.

The ninth movie in the series, and the final one in the latest trilogy, is as much a mystery to fans as the previous films prior to their release. As usual, Lucasfilm and Disney are keeping all the secrets of the film closely guarded for as long as possible, leaving fans in suspense about the little details.

But it seems that at least one reveal may be coming soon — the title of the film. Mark Allen of Morning Blend recently took a trip to Pinewood Studios, where the movie is being filmed, and shared that there may be an “embargo on Star Wars news lifting soon,” according to Comic Book.

Speaking of his visit, Allen teased that fans could perhaps, maybe, possibly, probably, expect to learn the name of the new film on an upcoming Star Wars holiday. That would be May 4, which is the official Star Wars Day designated by fans.

Lucasfilm hasn’t actually confirmed this information, but it would make Star Wars Day 2019 more awesome if it were accurate.

STAR WARS: EPISODE IX Title Reveal Date Possibly Leaked

No one knows what the plot of the new film is, except for the fact that it is the end of the Skywalker Saga. This should come as no surprise to those who have followed the franchise, given that actress Carrie Fisher (who played Leia) has passed away, and The Last Jedi saw the end of Luke Skywalker as well.

“The way they’ve been shooting it right now is looser than it’s been for the last two times,” actor Oscar Isaac, (Poe Dameron) said.

“It does feel like a relief to get on set and feel like, ‘Oh, we can try things.’ It’s a testament to J.J. coming back and feeling confident. We just want to make a good movie and have a really good time while doing it… Often, you do feel like you’ve got to find your way to make something more alive, but this time, it’s been the opposite.”

In the meantime, filming of the new movie wrapped last week, with 10 months still to go before the big reveal. Fans are also curious to see what will happen to General Leia in the new installment, considering Carrie passed away before they started filming.

Per a previous report by the Inquisitr, Carrie’s brother, Todd Fisher explained that there was still plenty of unused footage of her from the previous two films that could be used to give her a proper send-off in the franchise. Whether Lucasfilm will use that footage or not is unknown.

Following her death, Disney announced they would not be creating a CGI General Leia to take her place.