Khloe Kardashian Wears Perilously Deep Plunging Top In A New Instagram Post

Khloe Kardashian looks nothing short of sensational in a new post published on Instagram.

Wearing a navy blue, perilously deep-plunging top and just a touch of nude makeup that highlights her naturally pretty features, the reality star’s selfie could steal hearts.

The 34-year-old mother stepped aside for a quick snap on Monday morning in Los Angeles, California. To proudly showcase her perfectly sculpted cheekbones, thick, pouty lips, and flawless skin, Khloe opted for a refined, barely-there makeup, a hint of softly shimmering foundation, rose-colored, cream lipstick, a generous stroke of mascara and some eyebrow contouring. To draw the attention to her plump cleavage, she let her stylish top made of dark blue cotton hang loose, putting her breasts into the focal point of the image. Striking a somewhat frail, yet graceful pose, she is shown clutching her hands around both arms, allowing us to take a good long glance of her beautiful, crimson red nails.

Khloe paired the ravishing picture with a somewhat obscure caption, a quote by Big Sean that reads “Are you willing to give up what you love, for who you love?.” This led some to interpret the post as a cryptic message addressed to her current boyfriend, professional basketball player Tristan Thompson. This claim rings especially true in light of recent events, namely the couple’s somewhat troubled Valentine’s Day celebrations. As Us Weekly reports, though Thompson did fly to Los Angeles for the holiday, he eventually ended up going to a venue not far from Kardashian’s home, the Pineapple Hill Saloon & Grill in Sherman Oaks, where he enjoyed the company of a group of unknown women. However, Khloe gave no interviews to news outlets regarding this topic in the course of the past week. In other words: it’s ambiguous.

The press is quite dumbstruck by the affair. Seventeen published a backlog that tracks the development of the Khloe-Tristan relationship from day one, all the way to their first date in September 2016, in an ambitious attempt to figure out where the duo stands. In a similar spirit, Toofab put together a piece titled “Everyone In Hollywood Who’s Spoken Out On The Khloe Kardashian-Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal.” Some outlets, including People, venture as far as to hypothesize that their days are numbered, whilst Cosmopolitan strikes a much more ambivalent tone, reminding readers that the duo isn’t split, despite being based in different cities.

Khloe Kardashian is the queen of jaw-droppingly beautiful Instagram posts and somewhat obscure captions. How the two might relate to her boyfriend, or soon-to-be-ex boyfriend, or soon-to-be husband, or Tristan Thompson is a mystery that will hopefully gain a resolution soon.