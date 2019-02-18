Jenna Dewan & Boyfriend Steve Kazee Do Disney With 5-Year-Old Everly

Everly is Dewan's daughter from her previous marriage to actor Channing Tatum.

Jenna Dewan’s daughter seems to approve of her boyfriend, Steve Kazee, TMZ is reporting. Dewan and Kazee were seen having a group outing to Disneyland with 5-year-old Everly, who Dewan shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum. Kazee was seen taking a fatherly role with the little girl by pushing her around in her stroller. Everly, decked out in a pretty fairy costume, appears to be adjusting to the new family dynamic well. Dewan and Tatum are committed to co-parenting the little one and even teamed up to chaperone Everly’s trick-or-treating together last Halloween.

According to the Daily Mail, Dewan and Kazee have been dating since October 2018 — the same month she officially filed for divorce from Tatum due to “irreconcilable differences.” Dewan and Tatum are still working out their custody schedules, and Tatum has reportedly asked for custody of Everly on Mondays and Tuesdays, alternating weekends, and half the holidays. While the court proceedings have been “challenging and emotional,” according to a source, Tatum and Dewan seem to be thriving with their new love lives. Tatum has moved on with singer Jessie J, and Dewan and Kazee seem to be madly in love.

“Somehow, inexplicably, I’ve been granted the honor to have this be the person that I get to be side by side with throughout this wild journey we call life,” Kazee wrote in the caption of a Valentine’s Day post on Instagram dedicated to Dewan. “‘Jenna I don’t know what I did to deserve your love but I will always be so thankful that our lives found their way to each other.”

Jenna Dewan Hits Disneyland with Daughter and New Boyfriend https://t.co/pGpeXNl45U — TMZ (@TMZ) February 18, 2019

Kazee is certainly scoring points for bonding with Dewan’s daughter, who the actress considers her biggest priority. Everly appeared all dolled up while strolling through the theme park due to a makeover she was given at the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. The little girl was given a tiara and a green fairy costume that had her resembling the iconic fairy Tinkerbell. Everly is said to be obsessed with the fairy, and Dewan uploaded a video of her jumping up and down when her “idol” passed by on a float during Mickey’s Soundsational Parade. The 5-year-old also appears to be a fan of the ride “Jumpin’ Jellyfish,” as she was seen riding it five times!

A trip to Disneyland is only a minor blip compared to the rest of the famous couple’s busy schedule. Kazee recently made his debut in The Walking Dead as a character named “Frank,” while Dewan’s latest project was the film Berlin, I Love You.