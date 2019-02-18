‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Chelsea Houska Gushes Over Daughter In New Post: ‘She Looks So Grown Up’

On the most recent episode of Teen Mom 2, fans watched as Chelsea Houska gave birth to her third child. However, Chelsea paused for a moment on Monday to share a new photo of her oldest daughter — and remarked upon how “grown up” her daughter is getting in the process.

Chelsea’s nine-year-old daughter Aubree posed for the Instagram picture in question. In said snap, she is wearing a hoodie that says “sister bear,” and has her hair pulled back in a ponytail as she smiles. Chelsea included a sweet caption with the photo on Instagram.

Chelsea wrote, “I made her stop for a picture because she just looks SO GROWN UP! How is this happening overnight?!”

Fans met Chelsea Houska on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On that episode, Chelsea found out she was expecting a daughter with her then-boyfriend, Adam. Chelsea welcomed her daughter in September of 2009, and fans have had the opportunity to watch Aubree grow up on television since then.

Teen Mom 2 has been chronicling Chelsea’s life for the past several years. Over that time, fans have watched Aubree grow from a baby to a 9-year-old.

Season 9 of Teen Mom 2 recently started airing on MTV. The new season covers Chelsea’s pregnancy with her third child. She gave birth to the baby on her birthday in 2018, and although Chelsea has posted pictures to social media since baby Layne’s arrival, fans got to watch as Chelsea and Cole welcomed their daughter into the world on last weeks episode of Teen Mom 2.

In a recent preview for the new episode of Teen Mom 2 released by the show’s official Twitter account, Chelsea and Cole talk about the baby’s arrival. Chelsea revealed she was only at the hospital for about two hours before the baby was born. While in labor at the hospital, Chelsea revealed that Cole actually assisted in the birth of baby Layne — and also revealed that Cole was pretty emotional after Layne’s birth! When Aubree was asked how she felt after meeting her sister, she replied, “I was happy, why wouldn’t I be?”

With three kids, some fans have wondered if Cole and Chelsea will have more babies. According to a previous report from the Inquisitr, Chelsea recently opened up and revealed that she and Cole do want to have more babies. While the couple hope to have at least one more baby, they are waiting a bit longer in between this time, possibly talking about having another baby when baby Layne turns 2.

A new episode of Teen Mom 2 will air Monday night on MTV.