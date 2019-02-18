Lil Xan And Girlfriend Annie Smith Are Expecting A Baby

It’s official! Lil Xan and his girlfriend, Annie Smith, are expecting a baby. According to what Lil Xan posted on his Instagram page on Sunday, he is going to be a father. Although it’s only been about five months since his break up with Noah Cyrus, he has moved on and says he couldn’t be happier with his new girlfriend, Annie Smith.

“I wanted to wait but just can’t leave my fans in the dark, it’s official, I’m going to be a father. I love you guys so much and hope you stay along for this crazy journey and I’ve never felt more happy in my life.” “All of you are invited to the gender reveal party I promise! Can’t wait to show the world what I’ve been working on at Youtube space and my official Sophomore album ‘BE SAFE’ and to my baby my angel my sunshine @anniiesmith i love you with all my heart.”

According to his Instagram post, he went on to thank his girlfriend for saving him. The rapper, whose real name is Nicholas Diego Leanos, also added sweetness to the post by telling Annie how much he loved her with a bunch of heart emojis following.

However, the baby news isn’t the only good news Lil Xan had to share. In fact, according to Annie’s Instagram post on her own page, which was almost identical to Lil Xan’s, she posted the happy news about the two possibly getting married in the near future. The couple appears to be so happy together that they even have on matching clothes, right down to the very same sweatshirts.

Theo Wargo / Getty Images

The news of the possible upcoming nuptials was posted on Annie’s Instagram page as a Valentine’s Day tribute to Lil Xan, telling him how much she loves him and how she can’t wait to call herself his wife soon. That sounds like an engagement announcement, doesn’t it?

According to E! News, most of the photos Annie shares on social media depict the happy couple showing their love for one another with PDA and calling each other pet names.

Before Lil Xan became engaged to Annie Smith, he was dating Noah Cyrus for a short period of time. It was a short romance that ended with Noah posting how much of a mistake it was for her to date Lil Xan. In fact, she called it the “biggest mistake.”

However, Lil Xan has had nothing but good things to say about his ex-girlfriend, often praising her by saying how good of a female artist she is.

Billboard reports that Lil Xan gave thanks to his new girlfriend for saving him by showing her support for him throughout his time in rehab. Lil Xan went to rehab last year, before Thanksgiving, to get help with his opioid addiction. He said that seeing how many of his friends died because of their opioid addiction, including Mac Miller, Lil Peep, and XXXTentacion, made him want to turn his life around.

This is all great news for Lil Xan and Annie Smith. Congratulations are in order for this very happy couple!