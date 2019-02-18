Olivia Culpo Flaunts Insane Physique On Instagram As She Continues To Enjoy Mexico

Olivia Culpo is looking better than ever. On Monday, the former Miss Universe took to her Instagram page to share a snapshot of herself in a two-piece bikini that shows off her ridiculously fit body as she continues to enjoy her Mexico getaway.

In this particular photo, the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is featured in a red bikini consisting of an underwire bra with straps that go over the 26-year-old model’s shoulders, and a pair of matching bottoms that sit very high on her body, helping accentuate her incredibly toned abs and drawing attention to her slim figure and tiny waist.

Culpo has a green sarong tied around her hips, which her tag suggests is by Jacquemus, as she walks toward the camera. The model accessorized her beach look with round sunglasses, silver hoops on her ears, and a brown printed bag she is carrying in her hand. Her brown tresses are up in a knot, which is tied with a white headband.

Culpo completed her beach look by painting her finger and toenails red in a shade that matches the color of her bikini. In the caption, Culpo simply shared a palm tree emoji, alluding to the tropical beach she is hanging out at.

While the model didn’t include a geotag with her post, the Daily Mail recently reported that she is currently enjoying herself in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

The post, which Culpo shared with her 3.7 million Instagram followers, garnered more than 125,000 likes and more than 630 comments within two hours of being posted — at the time of this writing. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the model took to the comments section to praise her insane physique and to share their admiration for the beautiful model.

“Thanks i’m gonna work out now,” one user wrote.

“That body is a dream,” another one chimed in.

According to a separate Daily Mail report, before jetting off to Mexico, Culpo was spotted attending a Galentine’s spin class alongside her friend Cara Santana at Flywheel Sports in New York City last week. In December, Culpo took to her Instagram to share that fans frequently message her to ask for tips on how to get her incredible abs. She responded that she sees the most results when she cuts empty calories from her diet, particularly alcohol, and doing a ton of cardio exercises.

“Sorry I’m telling you to ditch the vino,” she finished her post.