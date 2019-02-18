‘Teen Mom 2’ Leah Messer Spends ‘Amazing’ Romantic Weekend Away With Boyfriend Jason Jordan

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer shocked fans last year when she announced she was in a relationship with a much older man. Despite the age difference, Leah and her boyfriend, Jason Jordan, are going strong. They recently spent a romantic weekend away in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, according to an Instagram post from the reality show star.

Leah shared a series of five photos to the social networking site, and included the caption, “Everything about this weekend was amazing with you! It was so needed. I’m so glad you are my valentine every single day! I love you so much!!”

In the first photo, Leah and Jason posed together in a cutout kissing booth. Three other photos showed the couple kissing and smiling on their weekend getaway. A final photo was taken from inside a cabin, and showed the view from the window. Outside the window, a thick fog and the Great Smoky Mountains can be seen.

Fans met Jason on the new season of Teen Mom 2. The age difference is significant between the couple with Jason being over 10 years older than Leah. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, on a recent episode of the show, Leah opened up about why she decided to date someone older.

Leah explained, “If I date someone my age, they don’t get my life. They don’t understand three kids, they don’t want any part of that, actually.”

Fans met Leah Messer on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, Leah and her then-boyfriend Corey Simms found out that they were expecting twin daughters. The couple eventually married and tried to make their relationship work, but ultimately called it quits. The couple divorced, and Leah moved on with another man and had another daughter. That relationship also ended in divorce.

At 26, Leah’s life certainly isn’t like other girls of her age. As a result, it makes sense that she would want to date someone older — and who perhaps understands her life a little better.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Leah’s boyfriend has taken on an active role in the lives of Leah’s girls. Leah recently posted a picture of her daughter Aleeah at a cheer competition and tagged her boyfriend in it, calling him a “cheer dad.” This led some fans to believe that perhaps the couple had tied the knot, but they are not married. Rather, Jason praised Leah’s ex-husband Corey — and explained that Corey is a very involved father. However, Jason also detailed that he was there for the girls during their cheer competition as well.

Although they may not be married yet, it looks like Leah and Jason are enjoying dating. It is great they were able to have a romantic weekend away.