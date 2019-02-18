MLB Rumors: The Amount Of Interest In Bryce Harper By The Mets And Yankees Is Shocking

Does every team in the MLB really have an interest in Bryce Harper?

Bryce Harper is one of the most sought-after free agents in Major League Baseball history, and signing rumors are flying in from all over the place. Numerous teams have joined in on the hunt for him, and it appears as if almost every single MLB squad would like to have him on their roster. Still, one has to wonder if he would fit into the big market that is New York — and whether or not the Mets or the Yankees are taking some good hard looks at the future Hall of Famer.

It’s really been quite difficult to determine where Harper will end up, and spring training is just about to get started for 2019. The Philadelphia Phillies have been the team that’s been thrown around the most as a likely destination, but the San Francisco Giants, Chicago White Sox, and a host of others have purportedly taken interest in the slugger.

Jon Heyman of MLB Network stated, via Twitter, that the Phillies are still “the favorite” destination for Harper — and that things are intensifying — but nothing is a done deal just yet. A long-term deal is expected for Harper, but fans have heard all of this before, and are unlikely to believe a single thing until the facts emerge.

While it’s still possible that Harper may end up somewhere other than Philadelphia, it appears as if he is unlikely to be headed to New York.

According to Pinstripe Alley, it’s actually quite shocking how little interest has been shown by the New York Yankees as regards Bryce Harper. Even though he is the kind of player that any team would want — and the type that the Yankees or the Mets typically love — both teams have kept a low profile, letting everyone else bid.

As for that reported meeting between the Yankees and Harper, it never actually took place.

As this Bryce Harper derby heats up per @JonHeyman, know that the Yankees and Mets both went wire to wire with their disinterest. Despite some buzz about a Yankees meeting with Harper, it never happened. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) February 17, 2019

The 26-year-old Harper has already posted numbers that would make certain Hall of Famers jealous, but the Yankees simply haven’t shown interest. Yankees General Manager Brian Cashman said at the MLB Winter Meetings that he wasn’t looking for an outfielder.

“The Harper stuff… I’m surprised you’re still asking.”

It is true that the Yankees are well-stocked for outfielders, but it’s still difficult to think that they wouldn’t want Harper.

As for the Mets, it’s interesting that they haven’t cared about signing Harper, either. That is especially true considering talks with Harper have “intensified” with the Phillies — who are a longtime rival of the Mets.

Since it has taken this long, anything is possible to happen as regards Bryce Harper before he actually signs with a team. He’s still a free agent. The New York Yankees and New York Mets could jump in with a last-second offer, but this currently remains unlikely.