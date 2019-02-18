MLB Rumors: Padres Offered Manny Machado At Least $240 Million Over 8 Years, Multiple Reports Claim

The weekend saw a number of rumors hint at the latest progress in the ongoing Bryce Harper and Manny Machado sweepstakes. While most of these rumors focused on Harper and how close he could be to finding a new home after seven seasons with the Washington Nationals, Machado was not left out in these updates, as multiple sources reported on Sunday about the details of the San Diego Padres’ supposed contract offer for the four-time All-Star third baseman.

As recapped by the Sporting News, one of Sunday’s updates on Machado came from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, who tweeted that rival MLB general managers were told the Padres offered Manny an eight-year contract worth “at least” $240 million, with money deferred. Aside from stressing that it remains unclear whether Machado wants to sign with the Padres or not, Nightengale sent a follow-up tweet a few minutes later, clarifying that some GMs were told the offer was worth as much as $280 million, while others were informed it was valued at $240 million.

Similar to Nightengale, MLB Network and Fancred Sports insider Jon Heyman also took to Twitter on Sunday to share the latest scoop on Bryce Harper and Manny Machado’s free agency saga. After emphasizing that the Padres and the Chicago White Sox are still the frontrunners in the race for Machado, Heyman pointed out that the 26-year-old third baseman will “take whatever the best deal is,” regardless whether he ends up with an East Coast or a West Coast team. He also shared some details on the contract offer the Padres purportedly made for Machado.

“Padres aren’t kidding around and are said to have made serious offers for both Machado and Harper,” Heyman tweeted.

“Their bid for Machado is believed to be for about $250M (and about eight years) though there is the [California] tax and possibly deferrals. Bid for Harper believed to be for more than that.”

As noted by the Sporting News, Manny Machado split the 2018 MLB season between the Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers, finishing last year’s campaign with 37 home runs, 107 RBIs, and a .297 batting average in 162 combined games. Aside from his four All-Star Game appearances, Machado also won two Gold Glove awards in seven MLB seasons for his stellar defensive play.

Should the San Diego Padres sign Machado, his arrival might not help the team contend immediately after a 2018 season where they went 66-96 and continued a 12-year playoff drought, MLB.com’s AJ Cassavell opined last week. He added, however, that Machado could immediately change the Padres’ dynamic, while also making the team’s erstwhile weakness at third base their “biggest strength.”