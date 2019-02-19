Get To Know ‘Bachelor’ Colton Underwood’s Parents Donna And Scott Ahead Of Their Episode 7 Appearance

The Bachelor fans will see Colton Underwood spend some time with his parents during Monday night’s episode, and viewers will surely be curious to know more about them. This isn’t the first time that Colton’s family has been shown on-screen and this also isn’t the first time they’ve needed to help the single bachelor sort through some complicated feelings.

Those who watched Colton during Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season will surely remember having met Donna and Scott before. They’re back in Episode 7, and they’ll be helping their son navigate the tough decisions he’s facing ahead of the hometown dates.

ABC details that Colton will be on a one-on-one date with bachelorette Hannah Brown when he gets to see his family at the last stop on the daytime portion of their date. It looks like Hannah will be meeting Colton’s mom Donna and dad Scott, along with Colton’s stepparents.

As Us Weekly detailed a while back, Colton has always admired how close his mom and dad remained even after their marriage ended.

“They are so happy and in love, in a new part of their life. They’re both remarried. So it’s so cool to see how they’ve dealt with that adversity and how they moved on, but they still remain friends.”

Josh Vertucci / ABC

It’s not every family that could smoothly gather post-divorce with both new spouses in tow, but it looks as if the Bachelor star’s parents and stepparents are quite comfortable together. Apparently, both Donna and Scott are feeling anxious about having a daughter-in-law, and they’ve been supportive of this Bachelor journey despite initially being a bit skeptical about the likelihood of finding lasting love via reality television.

The Inquisitr previously detailed that Scott was a football player and coach, and Donna played volleyball during college. They both attended Illinois State, the same school Colton himself eventually attended.

Colton’s mom Donna has her Instagram profile set as private. However, in her profile, she notes that she loves “the Rocky Mountain Life,” and apparently works in real estate in Denver.

Underwood’s dad Scott and his wife also live in Colorado, and the couple recently celebrated their anniversary, according to a recent post on Instagram. Scott’s wife is named Leigh, and she has several children from a prior relationship who have become bonus siblings to Colton.

The extended Underwood family celebrated the wedding of Colton’s brother Connor in the Dominican Republic a few months ago, and it looks like this truly is one big, happy blended family.

Can Colton Underwood’s parents and stepparents help guide him in the right direction as they share their insight during Episode 7? The Bachelor spoilers hint that he needs all the help he can get, and the rest of the season will be a wild ride for everybody involved.