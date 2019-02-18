Josephine Skriver Melts The Internet With Sizzling Hot Instagram Post

As a new Instagram post reveals, Josephine Skriver looks more dazzling than the night sky over Las Vegas.

The black and white photograph was taken by her fiancé — singer-songwriter Alexander DeLeon — on a recent mini-trip to Sin City in the late hours of the night. Skriver wears nothing but comfortable, black cotton underwear pieces by Calvin Klein. She also sports some jewelry in the form of an engagement ring, a silver band on her middle finger, and a slim necklace with a tiny round pendant. Voluminous, shiny locks of hair cover up some of her chest, drawing her audience’s attention towards her ample cleavage and perfectly flat stomach.

Resting her back against the windowpane, Skriver casts a piercing look at the camera. Her eyes are accentuated with some black, smudged makeup and a touch of mascara — which makes her glance feel even more compelling and powerful.

Captioned “Vegas Skies,” the image pays homage to one of DeLeon’s most popular songs of the same title. Behind Skriver’s back, the Las Vegas skyline unfolds. The brightly lit tower of the Palazzo Casino, the soft curve of the Treasure Island hotel complex, and the imposing profile of the Venetian are visible. Her shoulders look as though they could easily brush up against some of the world’s most famous establishments, if only she would have moved a few inches to the left.

This isn’t the first time Skriver has been captured on film by DeLeon. The pair have traveled together all around the world, documenting their unforgettable experiences with a plethora of photos as they went.

Most notably, in November of 2018 the Victoria’s Secret Angel posted some snaps taken in Finland during a getaway the couple took to see the Northern Lights. As the Daily Mail reports, it was at that time that DeLeon decided to propose to the Danish beauty. As Skriver summarized the event in an Instagram post, she could not have said yes faster — even if she tried.