Rapper Suggests Tekashi 6ix9ine Will Be ‘Murdered In Less Than A Month’ After Release For Snitching

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine, real name Daniel Hernandez, was arrested in November of last year for his involvement with the Nine Trey Bloods gang. He would go on to face numerous charges of racketeering and firearms possession. Following his arrest, it was believed he could face up to 47 years behind bars for his crimes, but as the Inquisitr previously reported, the 22-year-old has agreed to not only cooperate with authorities, but to also give up other members of the gang.

The move has been slammed by a number of people, including the mother of Tekashi’s daughter, who has said he didn’t think about the danger he is putting his family in by “snitching.”

It seems that the rapper might well be released from prison even before his January 2020 court date, and will instead be placed into witness protection for cooperating. But there are those who think the federal program will not be able to protect him from the wrath of those whose names he gives up.

Rapper Boosie Badazz, real name Torrence Hatch Jr., has predicted that Tekashi could be murdered within a month of his release, according to Newshub. The rapper took to his Instagram account to slam Tekashi’s decision to cooperate, after having initially shown Tekashi great support following his arrest.

Boosie Badazz Suggests Tekashi 6ix9ine Will Be "Murdered Less Than A Month" If Released https://t.co/gja64XjwBF pic.twitter.com/ZCXtYVBi8u — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) February 17, 2019

He slammed Tekashi as a “rat” for agreeing to talk, and announced he was withdrawing his support for him.

“When you first went to jail, I was like, ‘free dude’, because I don’t like to see no one in that cage like that,” Boosie Badazz wrote, who has also served time in prison himself. “But one thing I don’t condone or support is rats… I do understand your situation, n***a. I was facing a needle (lethal injection), and [I didn’t] bend, break or fold.”

He also made a chilling prediction, claiming that in Louisiana, Tekashi would be dead within a month of his prison release. Boosie added that it’s unlikely to be much better in New York. Aside from being murdered, Boosie Badazz also suggested his daughter will be bullied in school because of his actions.

“You put all your family in grave danger for life because of this bullsh*t, did you think about their safety?… You don’t care about nothin’ but you.”

Tekashi 6ix9ine has reportedly already given up his former friend Kintea “Kooda B” McKenzie as the trigger man in a shooting the police were investigating.

Boosie Badazz is not the first in the industry to heap criticism on Tekashi for agreeing to cooperate with prosecutors, with Meek Mill having very publicly unfollowed the rapper on Instagram.