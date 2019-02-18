Kamala Harris Leads Among Democrats Who Have Officially Announced 2020 Bids, Lags Behind Biden And Sanders

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are rumored to be running, but neither has officially announced their candidacy yet.

Kamala Harris leads in polling among the Democrats who have officially announced that they are running for president in 2020, although she trails behind hypothetical candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders, MSN is reporting.

Harris, who represents California in the Senate, is one of 11 Democrats who, as of this writing, have officially announced that they are challenging Donald Trump for the White House in the 2020 election cycle. And according to new polling from Monmouth University, she leads those 11 candidates. Specifically, 11 percent of poll respondents who identified as Democrats support her for president, leading her closest challenger — Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren — by three points.

However, if either former Vice President Joe Biden or Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders were to officially enter the race, the voters would support Biden by 29 percent and Sanders by 16 percent, putting Harris in a distant third. However, though Biden and Sanders are rumored to be mulling 2020 runs — and indeed, Sanders is believed to have already taken some steps to make it official — as of this writing, neither man has officially announced their candidacy for 2020.

Patrick Murray, director of the Monmouth University Polling Institute, says that in 2020 Democrats — the party itself, and its voters — may eschew the candidate who most closely matches their values or agenda in favor of someone who is electable.

“In prior elections, voters from both parties consistently prioritized shared values over electability when selecting a nominee. It looks like Democrats may be willing to flip that equation in 2020 because of their desire to defeat Trump. This is something to pay close attention to when primary voters really start tuning into the campaign.”

Kamala Harris is the Democratic frontrunner, but she's not the favorite | Analysis by CNN's Harry Enten https://t.co/ex40DBRe5U pic.twitter.com/8qGuTDJVWn — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) February 18, 2019

Jon Vein, described by MSN as a “major Democratic donor,” also thinks Harris is just whom the Democrats need in 2020.

“She was already the favorite of many, and her early success has solidified and grown that support.”

One thing that appears to be helping Kamala, for now anyway, is that her campaign has so far avoided the baggage that appears to be plaguing some of her challengers. Elizabeth Warren, for example, continues to face criticism over her claims of Native American heritage. She had taken a commercial ancestry DNA test and had touted the results as proof. The results actually showed that she has arguably distant Native American ancestry. Similarly, Tulsi Gabbard has been forced to apologize for previously working with her father to pass anti-LGBTQ legislation in her native state of Hawaii.

Other than a couple of minor missteps, like, for example, admitting that she smoked marijuana in the past, Harris has largely avoided controversy.