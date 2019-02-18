Pink Announces Premiere Of New Single ‘Walk Me Home’

Pink fans, get ready! It’s only a matter of days until you get to hear her brand new single “Walk Me Home,” as the music legend has shared on her socials that it’s premiering this Wednesday on her official YouTube account. In less than an hour, the Instagram post accumulated hundreds of comments from excited fans as well as thousands of likes.

Billboard reported that Pink, whose real name is Alecia Moore, announced on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on February 6 that she has a brand new single and a whole new album coming soon. Pink is treating fans, as this album is coming out on the heels of her latest release, Beautiful Trauma, which topped the charts globally at the end of 2017. She has been supporting that album with a world tour that will arrive in Europe in June.

The lead single, “Walk Me Home,” will be the first on her new studio album Hurts 2B Human. Pink also announced on Ellen that this album will be out in April. Not only is she putting out new music, the rockstar also recently got herself a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, where she celebrated the day with her husband, Carey Hart, and her two children, Willow and Jameson. This comes as no surprise, as Pink has been in the music business for over 20 years and is still at the top of her game. With all this success, Pink is being presented with the Outstanding Contribution to Music Award at the BRIT Awards this year. This will also be celebrated with a performance.

Since releasing her debut album Can’t Take Me Home, Pink has gone on to top the charts with numerous singles, such as “Just Like A Pill,” “Get The Party Started,” “So What,” “Raise Your Glass,” “Just Give Me A Reason,” and “What About Us.” All her albums have been certified platinum in the U.S., with Missundaztood getting it five times over.

On March 1, Pink will continue her “Beautiful Trauma World” Tour in North America and will kick off the second U.S. leg in Sunrise, Florida, at the BB&T Center. The last two dates on this leg will be held at the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City. On her European leg, she is scheduled to play two shows at Wembley Stadium in London. The tour is set to finish on October 5 in Brazil, where Pink is booked to play the Barra Olympic Park.