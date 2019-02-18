Watch Chelsea FC Vs Manchester United FA Cup Livestream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Fifth-Round Clash Online

Chelsea FC and Manchester United, two teams coming off dispiriting defeats, will try to regroup and gain advancement to the FA Cup quarterfinals.

Both Chelsea FC and Manchester United are still licking their wounds from demoralizing defeats in their most recent matches, but both will be hungry for redemption Monday when they meet in the featured FA Cup clash of the fifth round — the Round of 16 — in a match that, thanks to a recent FA rule change will be played to a conclusion rather than heading for a full replay in the event of a draw after 90 minutes, according to the Express newspaper. The elimination match will livestream from Stamford Bridge to conclude the weekend’s FA Cup action.

To find out how to watch a livestream of the English FA Cup Friday fifth-round showdown pitting the English Premier League’s sixth-place team Chelsea FC hosting the fourth-place side, Manchester United, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time on Monday, February 18, at 41,600-seat Stamford Bridge in London, England.

Throughout central Europe, that kickoff will come at 8:30 p.m. Central European Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the Blues-Red Devils FA Cup elimination clash livestream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on Monday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific.

While the Chelsea vs. Manchester United clash was always going to be the highlight of the FA Cup Round of 16, the match may have lost some of its luster after Chelsea took a humiliating 6-0 stomping at the hands of defending champions and current Premier League leaders Manchester City — the worst defeat that the Blues had suffered in 28 years, according to Goal.com. But Chelsea has fared well in the FA Cup recently. They currently hold the Cup, and a win on Monday would give them their fourth-straight quarterfinals berth.

As for Manchester United, on Tuesday they took their first loss under “caretaker” manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and it was a costly one, dropping a 2-0 decision at home in the UEFA Champions League to French champions Paris Saint-Germain, as Sky Sports covered. The Red Devils must now travel to Paris and win by three goals to come away with a clean victory and keep their European campaign alive. But first, they must put the Champions League out of their minds and fight for survival in the FA Cup.

Manchester United and former Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku has scored 13 goals in his last 15 FA Cup games. Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

To watch a free livestream of the Chelsea FC vs. Manchester United FA Cup Round of 16 match, use the stream provided by ESPN+. The ESPN+ streaming network is available with a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but offers a free-of-charge seven-day trial period. If the trial is canceled before the week-long period expires, fans can watch the Chelsea vs. Man U FA Cup clash at no charge.

Alternatively, fans in many countries can watch a livestream of the FA Cup fifth-round showdown by accessing the streaming video provided by MUTV, which will carry the game on personal computers and on the MUTV app.

In the United Kingdom, the livestream will be carried on the BBC iPlayer platform. In Italy, the Chelsea FC vs. Manchester United FA Cup match will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, the FA Cup match will be streamed live on the SN World Now streaming platform. Throughout much of Africa, the game will stream only via Super Sport Africa. For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may carry a livestream of Chelsea FC vs. Manchester United, see LiveSoccerTV.com.