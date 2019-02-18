‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Marie Releases Single, Says She Doesn’t ‘Want To Be A Singer’

Scheana Marie just released 'Better Without You.'

Scheana Marie released “Better Without You” days ago, and was quickly met with backlash from online critics.

On February 16, the Vanderpump Rules cast member received a message from a fan who suggested that everyone in the Los Angeles vicinity was hoping to be a singer before slamming her “chops.”

“If you had the chops, they would have discovered you years ago not in your 30s,” the person wrote, after Scheana announced her new song on Twitter.

In response to the criticism, Scheana messaged the woman and explained that she isn’t hoping to be the next Mariah Carey. Instead, she’s simply enjoying herself and having fun with the hobby.

“Lol. I don’t ‘want to be a singer,'” Scheana explained via Twitter. “I have fun being in the studio and performing. I’m not trying to do this as a career… CLEARLY!”

In addition to her singing hobby and her waitressing gig at SUR Restaurant, Scheana has also dabbled in acting. Last year, she starred in the on-stage production of Sex Tips For Straight Women From A Gay Man in Las Vegas.

As for her future in music, it’s hard to say at the moment whether or not Scheana will continue to release tracks — or if she will eventually release an entire album for her fans and followers.

In other Scheana news, the longtime reality star’s love life has begun to take center stage on Vanderpump Rules Season 7. Although Scheana maintained a commitment to herself to stay single throughout production following a messy split from Robert Parks-Valletta after Season 6, she did express interest in hooking up with Adam Spott at the start of the season. Ultimately, it was confirmed that they had done so.

That said, Scheana has continued to insist that she and Adam have not been involved in a committed relationship with one another over the past several months.

“We’re always together. He’s my favorite person to be with,” she told Us Weekly in September, via the Daily Dish. “I don’t even know if we know… We’re hanging out. Yeah, but he’s still my best friend.”

“Just seeing where I was last year and how I obsessed I was with my relationship [with Rob] and all of that and coming into this year, I feel like I’m much more self-aware,” she explained.

To see more of Scheana and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of Vanderpump Rules Season 7. The show airs on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.