Top 10 Sexiest Photos Of Nicole Scherzinger On Instagram

Nicole Scherzinger has been experiencing a lot of success as a judge on the hit FOX series The Masked Singer. But the former Pussycat Doll has most recently made headlines after an intimate video of herself and ex-boyfriend Lewis Hamilton hit the web, as Fox News is reporting.

The video — which shows the singer and the Formula 1 racer cuddling and kissing in bed — leaked on Saturday, according to the report. The article further notes that the footage is believed to have been released by a hacker. The clips, which span about two minutes and 30 seconds in total, have been viewed nearly 300,000 times. As Fox News noted, Scherzinger is likely devastated that her privacy has invaded in such a way.

“Nicole will be heartbroken that such footage has found its way online. It was never intended for the public domain,” a source said of the incident.

Scherzinger, 40, and Hamilton, 34, dated casually for about eight years before they called it quits for good in 2015, per the report. After the breakup, Scherzinger dated tennis star Grigor Dimitrov beginning in 2016, though they too called it quits recently. The singer is said to be taking a break from romance at this time, according to Heart.co.uk.

Honoring Scherzinger’s right to privacy, take a look at her hottest photos on Instagram, ones which she gave consent for the world to see.

No. 1: the beach snap

In August, Scherzinger stunned in a skimpy black two-piece bikini as she posed in the shallow waters of a beautiful sea.

No 2: the waterfall

In November, the singer returned to her home state of Hawaii, where she shared a few photos of herself slaying in a dark green bandeau bikini.

No. 3: mana

The previous month, Scherzinger shared another snap from a Hawaiian waterfall, explaining the supernatural powers of her native land.

No. 4: Mexico

In May, the TV personality dazzled in a black thong as she enjoyed a rope swing in Tulum.

No. 5: Monaco

In July, the singer showed off her flawless physique in a black two-piece bikini as she posed in a whitewashed tunnel in the European principality.

No. 6: Vietnam

Over the summer, Scherzinger took a trip to the Southeast Asian country and shared a snapshot of herself in a black one-piece swimsuit as she reclined on the sand. She thanked the country for a wonderful time.

No. 7: wet hair

In February, Scherzinger shared a sexy photo of herself donning a see-through crop top that exposes incredibly toned abs. She poses with her hair wet.

No. 8: Greece

Scherzinger’s summer was filled with envy-inducing trips around the world. On July 1, the singer shared a sultry snap of herself in a blue one-piece that matches the lighting of the gorgeous Mykonos setting.

No.9: London

In addition to going to lush beach destinations, Scherzinger also took to London in a jaw-dropping strapless dress that put her incredible physique on display for all to admire.

No. 10: Paris

In this photo, Scherzinger proved that no rain is capable of making her look any less gorgeous.